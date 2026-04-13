Who's Hot And Cold In The NHL: Welcome To The Goalie Show

thehockeynews.com Kuemper's Freefall and What Comes Next LOS ANGELES, CA — For five seasons, whether via trade, free agency, or injury, the Los Angeles Kings have cycled through an ensemble of starting goaltenders. Jonathan Quick, Joonas Korpisalo, Cam Talbot, Darcy Kuemper. That's a lengthy list for half a decade of turnaround and, in all likelihood, the highest turnover rate at the starting goaltender position among all qualified playoff teams over that span.