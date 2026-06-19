Why Now's The Time For Buffalo Sabres To Trade Bowen Byram

The Buffalo Sabres had one of the deepest defense corps this season. Now, D-man Bowen Byram has surfaced in trade rumors. Here's how Buffalo can benefit from trading him.
The Buffalo Sabres are coming off a terrific season, but as we all should know by now, even the better NHL teams have difficulty replicating success from year to year.
Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen has a clear and considerable challenge ahead of him this summer – and one of the key trade chips he has is veteran defenseman Bowen Byram.
While Byram has been a good soldier for the Sabres, trading him now would be the perfect time for Kekalainen to convert an asset from a place of strength into a better-balanced roster in anticipation of a long-term Stanley Cup playoff push next season and beyond.
If star right winger Alex Tuch departs in free agency, Buffalo will need veteran contributors up front. That's where a Byram trade could fill a hole that opens up in the Sabres' lineup.
As we've seen already this off-season, the Sabres are intent on tweaking their defense corps in hopes of improving elsewhere.
The first move was trading blueliner Michael Kesselring to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday so that Buffalo could move up in the first round from 27th overall to 20th.
So Buffalo can still move Byram and hang on to stars Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, as well as Mattias Samuelsson and Conor Timmins. That's a solid quartet of D-men, and who knows – maybe Kekalainen signs a different UFA veteran defenseman to a short-term contract. That would still leave the Sabres with an above-average defense corps.
There is no shortage of teams lining up to bid on Byram's services, after all.
TSN's Darren Dreger reported multiple teams are interested in him and exploring a trade with the Sabres.
Byram is under contract for the 2026-27 season at a $6.25 million salary. After that, he's a UFA who will command a hefty raise. Unless the Sabres can convince Byram to stay with some concessions, whether that's a bit of a discount or keeping him on the second defense pair, the end of Byram's days in Buffalo isn't far off.
Maybe the Philadelphia Flyers step up with a trade package the Sabres can't say 'no' to. Maybe the St. Louis Blues do so as they seek the foundation for a new generation. Or maybe the Vancouver Canucks surprise us with a play for Byram, a B.C. native who may want nothing more than to play at home.
Those teams would need to step up with a huge trade for Byram. At a time when good defensemen are hard to come by, acquiring Byram – who tied or set career highs in goals (11) and points (42) this season – would be a huge win for the team that lands him.
Byram is still only 25, so his best days may still be ahead. And Buffalo is at a point in its competitive cycle where it really can't afford to take a backward step.
So while it would sting to lose an above-average D-man like Byram, if trading him means the Sabres will be stronger next season, that's something Kekalainen absolutely has to do.
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