NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Bowen Byram And Matthew Knies; Update On The Canucks
Bowen Byram's need for a larger role could force the Buffalo Sabres to trade him, an update on Toronto Maple Leafs winger Matthew Knies, and a look at four potential trade candidates for the Vancouver Canucks.
Coming off their first playoff run in almost 15 years, the biggest concern involving the Buffalo Sabres was whether they'd re-sign right winger Alex Tuch, who is slated to become a UFA on July 1.
While Tuch's status remains to be determined, he's not the only Sabre whose future in Buffalo is in question. On Thursday. TSN's Darren Dreger reported Bowen Byram has drawn interest from "multiple teams."
Byram, 25, was frequently mentioned in trade speculation last summer before signing a two-year contract with an average annual value of $6.25 million. He went on to tally a career-high 42 points in 82 games, along with seven points in 13 post-season contests.
Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen told Byram he'd love to keep him during his exit interview last month. However, there was conjecture over whether he'd be happy to remain in his current second-pairing role or would prefer first-pairing minutes, which could lead to his departure next summer as a UFA.
Dreger observed that Byram's agent, Darren Ferris, "has some history with marching players to the open market."
If that's the case, Kekalainen could be open to moving him this summer, which would make him the second Sabres defenseman to be traded in this off-season. Earlier this week, Kekalainen shipped Michael Kesselring to the San Jose Sharks.
Depending on the return, trading Byram could free up sufficient cap space for the Sabres to re-sign Tuch and RFA left winger Zach Benson.
Pettersson seems the least likely to be traded. His production has declined; there are concerns about his work ethic; his $11.6-million cap hit through 2031-32 is difficult to move; and his full no-movement clause gives him full control over his situation.
Johnston indicated the Canucks aren't actively shopping Boeser, but he's believed to be available. Hoglander is considered a player who could benefit from a change of scenery.
DeBrusk seems the most likely to move. He's not keen about being part of a rebuild at this stage of his career, so he's likely open to waiving his no-movement clause for the right team. He's signed through 2030-31 with an affordable average annual value of $5.5 million.
Turning to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Matthew Knies trade rumors haven't gone away despite their recent management change.
According to Dreger, "a number of NHL executives" believe Knies could be traded this summer. Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos noted the 23-year-old power forward has been linked to the Montreal Canadiens, but other clubs are also making inquiries.
Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun believes the Knies rumors don't make any sense for the Maple Leafs. He pointed out that he's a promising young power forward with a team-friendly contract who is more valuable to the Leafs as a player than as a trade chip.
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