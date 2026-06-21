Why The Edmonton Oilers Are Just Warming Up With Dickinson Contract Extension

The Edmonton Oilers extended center Jason Dickinson to a five-year contract on Sunday. But while Dickinson will help Edmonton's bottom-six forward group, it still feels like the Oilers are going to make bigger moves this off-season. Who will Edmonton GM Stan Bowman acquire next?
The Edmonton Oilers shored up their group of bottom-six forwards Sunday with the signing of veteran center Jason Dickinson to a five-year contract extension worth $4 million per season.
This was a move the Oilers could afford to make, especially after Dickinson proved to be a smart trade addition at the end of this past season.
Edmonton still has $10.6 million in salary cap space after the Dickinson signing, and while some of that will have to go toward paying for an experienced goaltender, there’s still enough cap space there for the Oilers to add an above-average player.
Indeed, Edmonton will have even more financial flexibility this off-season if Edmonton GM Stan Bowman finds a new home for defenseman Darnell Nurse and his $9.25-million annual salary. Nurse’s cap space could be spent by Bowman on other areas for the Oilers, so Edmonton could be just warming up in terms of the moves they’re going to be making this summer.
Of course, another big move on the horizon for Edmonton is the looming hiring of coach Mike Babcock to replace Kris Knoblauch. The risk Bowman and the Oilers are taking on by giving Babcock the reins is known, but it’s increasingly clear that Bowman and Oilers ownership are ready and willing to employ Babcock. And that could change the moves Edmonton makes this off-season.
The Dickinson deal is a good deal for the player and team, but does it really move the needle for this Edmonton team? Not quite.
Dickinson's defensive game is crucial for the Oilers, but it still feels like there are bigger moves on the horizon. That process starts with the trading of Nurse, but it may not end there.
Bowman has got all sorts of pressure to improve the balance of this Edmonton team, and if he doesn’t get it right, this season could prove to be his final kick at the can running the Oilers.
Bringing in Babcock and re-signing Dickinson may make Edmonton a stronger regular-season team, but you have to wonder where the bigger roster moves are coming from to put them over the top and into the Stanley Cup final.
The Oilers can’t afford another disappointing year – because if they once again fall short of their goal, Edmonton is going to be at a crossroads with superstar centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
The Oilers have steadily made changes to their supporting cast over the years, but the Nurse trade is really going to shake things up, and Bowman is going to have to hit a home run with the players he acquires this summer. Edmonton’s competitive window in which to win is starting to close, and the Oilers must make the most of their opportunities to improve.
A year from now, Edmonton could be looking at bidding farewell to McDavid. That would be about as catastrophic a development as could befall the Oilers, but there’s also a very real chance that Bowman gets it right and Edmonton wins a Cup.
One way or another, the Oilers are headed toward some sort of turning point with their top players. And unless Edmonton does win a championship, the Oilers will be looking at massive moves that change the core of the franchise.
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