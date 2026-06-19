Free Agency Outlook: 2 Oilers Closer to Staying, 2 Oilers Closer to Leaving

Edmonton will prioritize extensions for Connor Murphy and Jason Dickinson, but other circumstances could force Jack Roslovic and others onto the market.
With NHL free agency just a couple of weeks away, the Edmonton Oilers are working behind the scenes to determine whom they want to retain and whom they're comfortable letting go. Part of that will hinge on the fate of defenseman Darnell Nurse. The money saved by moving him will be spent in other ways. Then again, some players are on their way out, simply because it's time to move on.
Likely Staying
Connor Murphy
The Oilers are making Connor Murphy a priority, perhaps above all other pending UFAs. TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported on Thursday, "Sounds like there’s been some discussion between the Oilers and Connor Murphy’s camp. Today’s Babcock news doesn’t change anything as far as the players willingness to consider a return to the Oilers, but term and dollars will have to make sense based on the market."
Murphy has a pretty good idea of what his value around the league is. He may be enticed to test the market, but he's comfortable in Edmonton and has no qualms about signing an extension. If the Oilers can get to a number that makes him forego free agency, this will get done.
Jason Dickinson
There’s mutual interest, and talks have taken place, but nothing is imminent. Dickinson is looking to stay where he's useful and has a chance at more postseason hockey. He hadn't played in playoff games since 2020.
And this season, he battled through an ankle fracture that likely left him feeling unfulfilled.
He's got a choice to make, and so do the Oilers.
Dickinson could test a relatively thin free-agent market for centers. He could get a significant raise. On the other hand, Edmonton will make a fair offer, and if he doesn't sign it, they may quickly pivot to a player like Boone Jenner. There are links between Jenner, the leadership group, and the new rumored coaching staff.
So it becomes a question of priorities. How much does term and money outweigh the chance to play and stay in a comfortable situation with a team that wants to contend?
If Dickinson does move on, and the Oilers strike out in free agency or via trade, they have Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Josh Samanski as possible options.
Likely Leaving
Jack Roslovic
Jack Roslovic will likely test the free agent market. He'll try to get more than the Oilers are willing to offer. Whether it works or is a repeat of last summer remains to be seen.
According to Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers like him, but only so much. In a recent article for The Athletic, LeBrun writes:
“Roslovic is the youngest of this group at 29 and can also play center. He’s bounced around playing for four teams in the past three seasons. He ended up with the Edmonton Oilers in an Oct. 8 signing after spurning a better offer from the Oilers back on July 1 last year. The Oilers really like Roslovic, but at the moment, he’s also likely headed to market.”
The way Roslovic plays, if Mike Babcock becomes the coach, Roslovic's propensity to disappear in tough games and play sound defensive hockey would make him a target for a coach who wastes no time holding players accountable. This might not be the right environment.
Adam Henrique
The veteran center is done in Edmonton. There's little reason to retain him as a fourth-line guy when the club has internal options and prospects making their way into the NHL.
This past season was a realization that Henrique might have trouble landing a decent role as a free agent. This is a player the Oilers tried to move, but he used his trade protection to avoid a deal. Now that he's unsigned, it's time both sides move on.
Somewhere in the Middle
Kasperi Kapanen
It's hard to know what's going to happen here. At the right price, Kapanen stays. If he's hunting for a better deal, the Oilers will only go so high. I imagine $2.5 is the ceiling.
Connor Ingram
It feels like Connor Ingram might be on Edmonton's radar, but the combination of them needing an upgrade in goal, being stuck with Tristan Jarry, and rumors that a team like the Ottawa Senators might target Ingram make him staying a long shot.
Ingram played well for the Oilers. But it wasn't well enough that they should be comfortable heading into the 2026-27 season with an Ingram and Jarry tandem.
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