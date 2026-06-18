4 Areas Of Concern: Fallout From Oilers’ Mike Babcock Move To Make Him Coach

Edmonton’s polarizing decision to hire Mike Babcock will raise questions about locker room stability and free agent appeal as the franchise balances championship ambitions against Babcock’s controversial reputation and history.
Now that it's almost all but official and Mike Babcock is set to become the next head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, what will the fallout be? Will players not want to re-sign? Will other players who were considering Edmonton no longer do so? Conversely, what players might find being pushed by Babcock an appealing option? How will camp, preseason, and the regular season unfold?
There could be several reactions, and different players will lean in different ways. Early indications are that Babcock being announced next week as the coach won't negatively impact some important pieces on the Oilers roster. That's the good news.
The bad news is that it's early.
Re-Signing Players
Case in point, Connor Murphy.
As per TSN's Ryan Rishaug, there has been some dialogue between the Oilers and Murphy’s camp. Today’s Babcock news doesn’t appear to impact the player’s openness to a return, but any potential deal will have more to do with where he sees his market value in terms of term and salary, versus what the Oilers are offering.
We already know that Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and others approve of the Babcock move. They want this. Whether that's trickled down to the rest of the team remains to be seen. For Muprhy, it doesn't seem to matter. It's about the fit, and the dollars and cents.
What about others?
Connor Ingram might be back, but he has every right as a pending UFA to test the market. How much does Babcock's coming in -- a coach who has a history of bullying players -- impact Ingram's desire to remain in Edmonton? Maybe not at all. However, this is a player who fought hard to make his way back into the NHL after going through personal issues off the ice. He's been open and honest about his mental struggles. I won't begin to speak for Ingram, but my guess is the last thing he needs is a coach who doesn't care, or, worse yet, that there's a risk he'll use those personal struggles to get under Ingram's skin.
The old Babcock was known for doing things exactly like that.
Perhaps that never happens. Maybe Babcock has learned or maybe the leadership group doesn't let it. Still, there's a risk. Does Ingram want to take that risk? Most of us would understand why not if he chose to go down another path.
Attracting Free Agents or Making Trade Lists
What about free agents? Some will have experiences with Babcock. Most might not. That doesn't mean the court of public opinion or testimonials from friends won't dictate how a player who can choose among a number of teams will feel about Edmonton as an option.
Trade lists can be fickle. Edmonton has been on many of the approved ones over the past few seasons. They've been elite, and they have the two best players in the world. Will perception of how much that's a draw change now? It very well could. When players submit a five or ten-team list, they have to weigh everything about the teams they include or choose not to. Babcock, being the coach in Edmonton, could be appealing to some. It's more likely to be a turnoff for most.
Cloud Will Remain All Season Long
Of course, the Oilers as an organization will have to field questions on this. The players will too. That alone will serve as a distraction next week when the expected press conference takes place. It will again as camp opens in September. This is a year where the focus needs to be on turning the ship around, not necessarily on the path the organization has chosen to steer it. That distraction will be unavoidable, at least for a little while. It will pop up again when the Oilers go on their first losing streak. It will be front and center the first time there's evidence of friction or locker room discord. Frankly, if anything goes wrong, most fingers will quickly point to Babcock.
Jobs Are On the Line
There is risk associated to this hiring. If it doesn't work, more than Babcock's job will be on the line. This could be the nail in the coffin for Stan Bowman, perhaps even Jeff Jackson. It could be the final straw that points Connor McDavid out of town.
There is a lot riding on this working. The Oilers are pot committed now.
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