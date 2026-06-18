4 Areas Of Concern: Fallout From Oilers’ Mike Babcock Move To Make Him Coach

Of course, the Oilers as an organization will have to field questions on this. The players will too. That alone will serve as a distraction next week when the expected press conference takes place. It will again as camp opens in September. This is a year where the focus needs to be on turning the ship around, not necessarily on the path the organization has chosen to steer it. That distraction will be unavoidable, at least for a little while. It will pop up again when the Oilers go on their first losing streak. It will be front and center the first time there's evidence of friction or locker room discord. Frankly, if anything goes wrong, most fingers will quickly point to Babcock.