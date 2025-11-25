World Juniors 2026: Projecting Team Canada

Team Canada failed at the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships.

Losing in the quarterfinal in back-to-back years puts them under as much pressure as ever to win gold in Minnesota at the 2026 world juniors.

They’ve only failed to medal in two straight tournaments once in the last 40 years, but that came in back-to-back bronze medal game losses, so they were at least playing for a medal.

Each of Canada's last two tournaments ended against Czechia, which has become a hated rival in the absence of a Russian entry at international tournaments in recent years.

So the big question heading into this year’s tournament will be how the Canadians avoid another underwhelming world juniors.

It sounds simple, but they need to take their best players and worry less about finding bottom six role players. Canada’s depth is their strength. They need to lean into that and overwhelm opponents with speed, skill and scoring ability.

Forwards

The Canadian team could be getting plenty of help from players currently in the NHL, but which players return will be among the most interesting storylines.

Berkly Catton (SEA) and Ben Kindel (PIT) feel like near surefire bets to get loaned out. Michael Misa (SJ) has been out of the lineup in San Jose with a lower-body injury, but he’s been back on the ice this week. The Sharks might look to use the WJC as a ramp-up for Misa as he heads into the second half.

The most interesting case will be Beckett Sennecke. He’s been playing a prominent role on the Anaheim Ducks, putting up 16 points in 22 games so far. The Ducks are one of the best teams in the West at the moment, and Sennecke is a big part of it. He’s far from a guarantee for this year’s U-20 squad, and he’s been left off this projection because it feels unlikely that he’s loaned out. If he were to be, he’d be one of the team’s best players.

Aside from the potential NHLers, Gavin McKenna’s inclusion will be one of the biggest storylines for this year’s Canadian U-20 squad. His start at Penn State hasn’t quite been what everyone had hoped for his draft year, but his skill is truly undeniable. He was also one of the best players for last year’s squad.

Porter Martone (PHI) and Michael Hage (MTL) are having excellent seasons in the state of Michigan, playing college hockey. Martone has been enjoying an excellent freshman season at Michigan State, with 10 goals and 18 points in 12 games. He's tied for eighth in NCAA goals, 14th in points and tied for fourth in points per game. Hage is sixth in the nation in scoring with 20 points in 16 games. Both could be pivotal offensive talents who help diversify the playstyles in Canada’s top six.

Liam Greentree (LA) and Cole Reschny (CGY) bring some high-end playmaking in very different ways. Greentree is a power playmaker who draws pressure and plays through contact with excellent vision and passing under pressure. Reschny would be the flash and flair, with some high-end hands and slick passing ability in space.

Building a fourth line of players who started the season in the NHL and bring a ton of energy would answer Canada’s desire to build a role-playing fourth line while featuring legitimate scoring talent. Braeden Cootes (VAN), Jett Luchanko (PHI) and Brady Martin (NSH) are all capable two-way players with some physicality and scoring touch.

Tij Iginla (UTA) has been excellent to start this season, and he has quietly been showcasing his dual-threat offensive game in the WHL. His ability to play a versatile role in the top six earns him a job on this team.

Cole Beaudoin (UTA) is a returning player who doesn’t have an obvious role, but he’s been too good not to include on this roster. He could play up and down the lineup, and he’d be the perfect player to insert if an injury arises. Jake O’Brien (SEA) has been an offensive machine in the OHL, and if one of Misa or Catton isn’t loaned out, he’s a natural fit in the top six.

Dark Horse: Kieron Walton

Final Cuts: Justin Carbonneau, Malcolm Spence, John Mustard, Cayden Lindstrom, Sacha Boisvert, Marek Vanacker, John Mustard, Caleb Desnoyers

Canada always takes some unheralded prospect who isn’t expected to be even on the radar for the roster, and this year, Kieron Walton (WPG) might be that player. His size and versatility would be an asset for a team that doesn’t have a ton of size up front. He has been one of the most productive players in the OHL this season, and he’s shown the ability to play down the lineup.

Each of the final cuts has an argument to be on the team. If the Canadians decide to go with more size, Boisvert (CHI) and Lindstrom (CLB) could be the guys swapped in.

John Mustard (CHI) has been quite solid in the NCAA and plays with a ton of speed, so he could be interesting. Carbonneau (STL) and Spence (NYR) have been good but not quite good enough to get their names on this roster.

Canada’s depth is always insane. If they take any of these players, they could easily justify it, but they might not be taking the best team.

Defensemen

The blueline might be the weak point of the team this year, especially if the San Jose Sharks don't loan Sam Dickinson. If he does get sent to play for Canada, the rest of the blueline gets slotted in much more appropriately with Dickinson leading the way.

Sportsnet reported that Zayne Parekh (CGY) will be loaned to Hockey Canada, as long as he is healthy. If Parekh is there, he’ll be the Canadian’s top power-play guy, and he should have a fire lit under him to perform after a bit of a slow start in the NHL before being injured. Parekh is a highly skilled, decisive offensive player, and that should bring some flair to the back end for Canada.

The Canadian roster could see a third NHLer join them, with Brunicke (PIT) looking like a candidate to be loaned to the U-20 team. He has shown some excellent poise in the NHL, but the team has a plan for how much they want to get him into games, and sending him to the world juniors could be a big part of that plan. Brunicke was recently sent to the AHL for a conditioning stint after being a scratch since Nov. 3. Not sending him to the WJC would seem odd at this point.

Kashawn Aitcheson (NYI) is a physical monster, and he should play a big role for this team. He will need to keep his head on straight and ensure he’s not being overly aggressive because IIHF rules are much stricter. If Aitcheson can stay out of the box and be disciplined, he should be an important factor.

In his freshman season at Penn State, Jackson Smith (CLB) looks like a really solid two-way defender. He has the size, skating and skill to be a factor at both ends of the ice for Canada. The Canadians need Smith to be a steady presence for them and not try to do too much because that’s when he is at his best.

Ben Danford (TOR) is the kind of safe, smart, solid defender Hockey Canada loves. He might end up being the extra defender or the third-pair player.

Bringing Keaton Verhoeff would be a smart move for Canada. He brings so much versatility, and he could be a very valuable player if there's an injury or a need to inject some juice into the lineup. Verhoeff has been quite impressive in college, so you know he can handle the physical rigors of playing higher-end competition as well.

With limited options on the left side, Tarin Smith (ANA) gets the final spot on the back end. Although he might not get into any action, having his skating ability will be valuable. He’s a solid puck-mover who could be used in a pinch.

Dark horse: Carson Woodall

Final Cuts: Xavier Villeneuve, Landon DuPont, Charlie Elick, Owen Protz, Cameron Reid

With so few options on the left side, Carson Woodall could be a dark-horse pick to make this team. He’s leading all CHL defenders in scoring, and while some of that is a result of playing for a strong Windsor Spitfires squad, he’s been a very solid two-way blueliner. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Woodall end up as the final guy on the roster as the surprise player Canada brings every year.

As for the final cuts, Villeneuve would be the most purely skilled of the bunch, and he could be an option for Canada if they want more offensive punch from the back end. If this were my team, he’d be one of my extra defenders.

DuPont is a 16-year-old who plays with incredible poise, but they don’t need to rush him into a role at the U-20 level just yet. Elick (CLB) hasn’t been quite as impactful as hoped to this point in the season, but he’s got some experience with Hockey Canada.

Protz (MTL) is all physicality, and if they bring him, they are sacrificing some puck-moving ability. It might not be worth it, as they already have Aitcheson to bring the boom. Reid (NSH) is a very good puck-moving defender, but there are just better options, and he hasn’t forced Hockey Canada’s hand.

Goalies

Canada has long tried to find solid goaltending at international tournaments, and for once, they could have the best tandem at the world juniors with Carter George (LA) and Jack Ivankovic (NSH).

George has been the stud they’ve leaned on recently, and after being the sole reason they were in most games at last year’s world juniors, he should get the starting nod to begin the tournament.

Ivankovic has been fantastic whenever called upon internationally, and he should see some action before the quarterfinals. He’s always been stellar, and there shouldn’t be any expectation otherwise.

The third goalie is a bit more up in the air. Ryerson Leenders (BUF) gets the nod from me, joining his former teammate Ivankovic in Canada’s crease. He’s been a stud for the OHL’s top squad so far this year. Leenders always finds a way to put his team in position to win, and if they had to turn to him, he would be an excellent option who can hold the fort steady and allow Canada to, at the very least, be in the game.

Dark horse: Gabriel D’Aigle

Final cuts: Joshua Ravensbergen, Evan Gardner, Lucas Beckman

The goalie situation is fairly settled when it comes to the top two, but the third goalie spot is up for grabs. Leenders has played with Canada before, but so has D’Aigle (PIT). It wouldn’t be entirely shocking to see him get the nod as the third goalie. He has the size and movement ability you want to see at this level, and he has the pedigree.

Ravensbergen (SJ) and Gardner (CLB) feel like the truest challengers to Leenders, though. They could opt to bring Ravensbergen as he was one of the most highly touted goalies in the age group with excellent size in the net. Gardner surprised many and earned himself a second-round pick in 2024. They’ve both been quite solid in the WHL this year, and if they wind up on the roster, no one will be surprised.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.