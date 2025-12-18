World Juniors 2026: Sweden, Finland And Czechia's Roster Highlights And Secret Weapons

The Swedish, Finnish and Czech world junior teams feature some of the most impressive prospects in hockey.

Team Sweden is always a threat, and this year will be no different. Finland are greater than the sum of their parts every single year, which is why they find their way into the medal rounds consistently. Czechia is a rising power that has been a thorn in Canada's side for a few years now.

As we prepare for Dec. 26 and the start of the most anticipated junior hockey tournament of the year in Minnesota, let's go through Sweden, Finland and Czechia and give an overview of the squad, highlight a standout player and a potential secret weapon.

Sweden

The Swedes will be a loaded team once again, particularly up front.

The forward group features a diverse group of talented players who have the ability to go head-to-head with any team and generate offense in a various ways. They have highly skilled players, tacticians and two-way players who can grind out wins against some of the more structured nations.

Anton Frondell (CHI) and Victor Eklund (NYI) will be the main offensive catalysts, and they'll be aided by Ivar Stenberg (2026), the top-scoring U-20 forward in the Swedish League. The trio will cause serious problems for opposing teams.

Frondell has become one of the most versatile U-20 forwards in the world. Eklund could be one of the top scorers at this tournament thanks to his speed and intelligence. It could be Stenberg who ends up being their most important offensive player. As opposing teams look to stop the top two guys, he could feast on second- and third-pair defensemen.

The Swedes have impressive depth up front as well.

Eddie Genborg (DET) and Loke Krantz (SEA) are physical presences who should play important roles lower in the lineup, making life difficult on opponents on the forecheck and in the corners. Eric Nilson (ANA) and Lucas Pettersson (ANA) will be solid 200-foot forwards who understand they'll get their chances by thwarting the opponent's opportunities.

Add in Viggo Bjorck (2026), Linus Eriksson (FLA) and Milton Gastrin (WSH), and there will be plenty of depth scoring the Swedes can rely on. They can load up the top lines or spread out the firepower throughout the lineup.

On the back end, the Swedes are looking solid, but they’ll need someone to step up and take charge as 'The Guy.'

Sascha Boumedienne (WPG) was unreal at the U-18s last spring, so he could take on a big role, playing a fluid two-way game. Leo Sahlin Wallenius (SJ) has always been relied on heavily whenever international tournaments roll around, so we could see him featured heavily as well.

Victor Johansson (TOR) will bring some puck-moving ability, while draft-eligible defender William Hakansson will be a defensive stopper.

This blueline doesn't have a stud, but they have players for any situation and guys who can eat minutes.

Love Harenstam (STL), Mans Goos (DAL) and Herman Liv (undrafted) are the trio in net.

Harenstam looks like the favorite to take the starter role after being a consistent factor internationally for a few years now in this age group for Sweden. Liv is a year older and should challenge him for the starter job.

Secret Weapon: Alfons Freij, D, Winnipeg Jets

Alfons Freij ended up going early in the second round at the 2024 NHL draft after being a relative unknown for much of the year.

His smooth skating and puck-moving ability could be leaned on heavily at this event. He's shown he can play a role at the SHL level this season and adjust his game to be a more defensively minded defenseman.

The Swedes need someone to step up, and Freij might be the player to do so.

Finland

When you look at Finland's roster, you have to start in goal.

Petteri Rimpinen (LA) will return to try to help Finland to another medal after last year's all-world performance.

He was arguably the best netminder at the tournament and led the Finns to a surprising silver medal. Rimpinen will be the team's backbone, and they'll likely go as far as he takes them again, given a roster that lacks the star power of their most successful teams.

The blueline will feature a few players who have experience at the World Junior Championship, led by Aron Kiviharju (MIN) and Daniel Nieminen (NSH). The two puck-movers will look to provide some offensive punch from the back end.

Veeti Vaisanen (UTA) and Lasse Boelius (ANA) will bring more fluidity and playmaking to the defense group, which is usually an area where the Finns struggle a bit.

The forward group is an interesting mix, but they exemplify the typical Finnish style of play, using structure, tactical play, and playing as a unit to be more than the sum of their parts. Emil Hemming (DAL) and Julius Miettinen (SEA) will bring some of the offensive punch. The Finns will rely on them to be offensive creators and goal-scorers.

Max Westergard (PHI) has some speed and offensive skill that could be lethal at the world juniors, playing against U-20 competition where he's thrived after splitting the season between the SHL and U-20 league in Sweden. Atte Joki (DAL) and Heikki Ruohonen (PHI) will provide that steady two-way play that the Finns are known for while bringing a bit of offensive production through hard-working, grinding play.

There may not be a more integral piece of Finland's forward group than Aatos Koivu (MTL), though, as he can bridge the structured tactical play that Finland's coaching staff wants with the skilled offensive game that has found success at the WJC. He should be a fixture for the Finnish top six and might end up being their best player.

Secret Weapon: Oliver Suvanto, C, 2026 Draft Eligible

One player that the Finns are likely going to rely on more and more as the tournament goes on is draft-eligible center Oliver Suvanto. He's quickly rising up draft boards because of his ability to make an impact offensively and defensively.

Suvanto might be Finland's most talented forward. His size and puckhandling are intriguing, and he plays a brand of hockey the team typically loves. Suvanto isn't afraid to get in on the forecheck, absorb contact and barrel to the net. He's been quite excellent at the Liiga level, so playing against U-20 talent again might give him even more juice offensively than we've seen to this point.

Czechia

The Czechs have medalled in each of the last three years, and they've been to the medal round in four straight tournaments. They've captured a silver and two bronze in that span, and this year's roster looks like the best they've had in that time frame as well.

If they secure a medal this year, it will be the most successful run since Czechia and Slovakia were still one country.

Team Czechia is bringing back many of the core pieces that will help keep it in medal contention. They will lean on someone new in the crease, however.

Tournament regular Michal Hrabal is no longer there. Instead, Czechia will need to figure out which of Matyas Marik, Michal Orsulak or Ondrej Stebetak will man their crease after Jakub Milota (NSH) was injured and unable to attend the tournament. It will be a bit of trial by fire for the three netminders as they fight for the starting nod.

On the back end, the Czechs have plenty of experience and depth.

Led by Adam Jiricek (STL), who will be attending his third World Junior Championship, as well as Radim Mrtka (BUF), the Czech defense will have a few really strong pieces at the top of their lineup. Jiricek is looking to be a four-time medallist at this tournament and improve on the bronze from the past two years after an injury took him out of the tournament the year they won silver.

Mrtka will be the team's top defensive stopper, looking to use his skating and size to impose his will whenever opponents enter the defensive zone.

Jakub Fibigr (SEA) and Max Psenicka (UTA) will be solid blueline additions as well. They've both been solid players for their CHL clubs, and Fibigr brings some experience, having been at the tournament last year.

Adam Benak (MIN) has always been a monster at international tournaments, bringing his uber-skilled offensive game and lighting up the scoresheet. He's been a beast in the OHL this year, helping the Bulldogs lead the league. He's sure to produce a highlight reel at this tournament that may rival any player on any team.

Draft-eligible forward Adam Novotny will be one of the biggest goal-scoring threats that Czechia have to offer. His speed will be a major asset in transition and defensively as he's grown into a very sound two-way forward. We could be looking at a big-time breakout for Novotny at the WJC as he looks to boost his draft stock.

The strength of Czechia is always their depth of useful forwards who know how to play a bit of a rough-and-tumble, hard-working game.

Vaclav Nestrasil (CHI) will lead the way in that regard with a relentless motor and excellent skill for a player his size. He looks to invite contact, even when he has the puck, and force opposing players to play in discomfort. He’s been very good in the NCAA this season and should be a major factor for Czechia here.

Other forwards, such as Tomas Poletin (NYI) and Vojtech Cihar (LA) will be workers for this team, playing up and down the lineup with excellent complementary skills. Returnees Petr Sikora (WSH) and Adam Jecho (STL) will be leaned on in all situations to provide leadership and structure for Czechia as they look to capture another medal and prove their worth.

Secret Weapon: Tomas Galvas, D, Undrafted

It sounds funny to say Galvas could be the secret weapon for the Czech squad as this will be his third World Junior Championship, but he's been undrafted and under the radar despite his excellent mobility and quick thinking with the puck.

Galvas is a creator from the back end, especially at the junior level, and he's taken a big step defensively this year while playing in the Czech pro league. He's more confident and poised, and he's matured a bit physically, which has allowed him to put up solid numbers against men.

He could be a true difference-maker for Czechia on the back end.

