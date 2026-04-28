2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1, Game 5 - Ducks vs. Oilers Gameday Preview (04/28/26)

"I thought last (game), our start wasn't on the pace of the expectations of what we left Game 3 with, but I still thought we got going there later in the first (period) to get ourselves back to get on that pace where we're consistently playing at a high level and looking to improve off of the prior games. We're able to get ourselves back in the game, which was a big chore. (The Oilers) played well last (game). We give ourselves a chance to do what we wanted to do at the start, win four (games), but that's a whole different challenge for us. We're looking forward to seeing how we meet it."