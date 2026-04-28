2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1, Game 5 - Ducks vs. Oilers Gameday Preview (04/28/26)
Edmonton, AB - The Ducks are in a position that they haven't been in for nine years––the opportunity to close out a playoff series. After taking a 3-1 series lead off the back of a controversial call in overtime, Game 5 gives them an opportunity to eliminate the defending Western Conference champions from the past two seasons.
"I think we've had a real good approach going into the playoffs," Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. "I know it was something we were striving for at the beginning of the year. The first game (of the series) was a terrible loss. It was very disappointing, and then I thought we felt we had to get better every game.
"I thought last (game), our start wasn't on the pace of the expectations of what we left Game 3 with, but I still thought we got going there later in the first (period) to get ourselves back to get on that pace where we're consistently playing at a high level and looking to improve off of the prior games. We're able to get ourselves back in the game, which was a big chore. (The Oilers) played well last (game). We give ourselves a chance to do what we wanted to do at the start, win four (games), but that's a whole different challenge for us. We're looking forward to seeing how we meet it."
"I think we've been consistent with our effort and just trying to play a full game," Ducks forward Jeff Viel said. "Just focusing shift after shift and game after game and kind of just living in the moment and in the present. Just focusing on our game plan, I think that's been the big thing."
"I think throughout the season with this group, throughout the regular season, that we don't ever feel we're out of a game," Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba said. "Obviously, you don't want to get down. We don't want to play from behind, but I think there's a belief in the group that we have the ability to score. You want to defend better, but I think that it's a good thing to have when you get down a couple, your team still believes you can come back and win a game. I think we've shown that and built that belief throughout the season."
"Our team has the ability to score goals," Ducks goaltender Lukáš Dostál said. "I think we've shown it throughout the year that we have that ability. We have great players on our team that can really score. Even the depth guys, they score the goals. So I think that's kind of how we present ourselves throughout the season. I'm just so glad that we can keep doing it in the playoffs.
"For me, (I) don't want to get scored on early on, but when it happens, I know I've been in that situation many times. Mentally, you've just got to stay ready and you have to make sure that you keep the puck out of the net and the guys score some goals. The momentum kind of shifts at that point to our way."
Having their backs up against the wall isn't something the Oilers are unfamiliar with. They erased a 2-0 series deficit last season against the Los Angeles Kings, rattling off five consecutive come-from-behind victories after that. They are 19-5 under head Kris Knoblauch in Games 4-7 during the playoffs. Connor McDavid has 23 points in 15 games when facing elimination. Leon Draisaitl has 19 points in 15 games when faced with the same circumstances.
Speaking of McDavid, he did not participate in Tuesday's morning skate, with Knoblauch calling him a game-time decision during his post-morning skate media availability. Jason Dickinson, who missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower-body injury, also did not participate in the Oilers' morning skate. He too will be a game-time decision.
On the Anaheim side of things, Troy Terry continues to be an absentee from morning skate for maintenance reasons, though the expectation is that he will once again be playing. Captain Radko Gudas, who has not played since Game 1 of this series due to a lower-body injury, has not practiced with the team since then.
Ducks Projected Lines
Troy Terry - Leo Carlsson - Cutter Gauthier
Alex Killorn - Mikael Granlund - Beckett Sennecke
Chris Kreider - Ryan Poehling - Mason McTavish
Jeff Viel - Tim Washe - Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov - John Carlson
Tyson Hinds - Drew Helleson
Lukáš Dostál (confirmed)
Oilers Projected Lines
Matt Savoie - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Josh Samanski - Jack Roslovic
Colton Dach -Curtis Lazar -Trent Frederic
Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard
Jake Walman - Connor Murphy
Mattias Ekholm - Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram (confirmed)
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