The Anaheim Ducks Approach to Having the Edmonton Oilers on the Brink of Elimination

Depth center and impactful deadline acquisition, Jason Dickinson, missed the final three games of the regular season as well as games 2-3 of this series with a lower-body injury. In a similar boat, veteran fourth-line center and top penalty killer, Adam Henrique, has missed all but 2:56 TOI this series due to a lower-body injury. And finally, McDavid, the world’s best hockey player, in his prime, cup-less, and Olympic gold medal-less, appeared in discomfort in the second period of Game 2. He was flexing his right leg and spent a few minutes in the Oilers’ locker room with medical staff before returning to action. He and head coach Kris Knoblauch have remained quiet when questioned on the subject.