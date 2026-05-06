2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 2, Game 2 - Ducks vs. Golden Knights Gameday Preview (05/06/26)

"They did a good job against us," Quenneville said. "They've got great sticks. The time and space is a lot tighter. We had a couple looks, but at the same time, we had one of those special series in the last one where we don't expect to be scoring at that rate. But I still thought there was enough momentum in our power play opportunities, our possession and zone time that the power play was still effective in what they had to do. It's just a matter, now, of trying to find a goal to get it going."