Takeaways from the Ducks 3-1 Loss to the Golden Knights, Vegas Leads Series 1-0

He had a roller coaster game, as he passed up an opportunity to bury a puck in the low slot that would have given Anaheim a lead in the second period, he led an excellent sequence to set up the Ducks’ lone goal, and following the non-icing no-call, he misplayed Pavel Dorofeyev and allowed him to get to the middle with possession. At his best, LaCombe can be the Ducks’ difference-maker in this series, and he was good, but this was not his best.