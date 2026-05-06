Beckett Sennecke Calder Trophy Finalist

Though statistically, the three players produced at a similar rate, all finishing between 59 and 62 points while playing all 82 regular season games, the trophy will almost certainly be awarded to Schaefer, as he tied Sennecke for the rookie lead in goals (23), was immediately his team’s #1 defenseman, averaged 24:41 TOI, and plays (arguably) the most difficult position on the ice (the hardest one to adapt to). He’s already an elite NHL defenseman, and he turned 18 just before the season, in September.