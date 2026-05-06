Beckett Sennecke Calder Trophy Finalist

After seizing an unexpected roster spot, Anaheim’s versatile power forward parlayed dynamic offensive production and elite puck skills into a prestigious nomination among the league's top rookies.
The NHL is smack-dab in the middle of the 2026 Playoffs, with eight remaining teams battling out their second-round matchups. However, playoff time also means NHL Awards time, and finalists for all major awards are being announced daily.
On Tuesday, the NHL announced the finalists for the 2026 Calder Trophy, awarded “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition” and voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA).
The three finalists for the award this year are Ivan Demidov (forward, Montreal Canadiens), Matthew Schaefer (defenseman, New York Islanders), and Beckett Sennecke (forward, Anaheim Ducks).
Though statistically, the three players produced at a similar rate, all finishing between 59 and 62 points while playing all 82 regular season games, the trophy will almost certainly be awarded to Schaefer, as he tied Sennecke for the rookie lead in goals (23), was immediately his team’s #1 defenseman, averaged 24:41 TOI, and plays (arguably) the most difficult position on the ice (the hardest one to adapt to). He’s already an elite NHL defenseman, and he turned 18 just before the season, in September.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, with a new head coach and a mandate from ownership and management to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it was unclear what their plan was for Sennecke. His playstyle is naturally volatile, he had a long way to go in his 200-foot development, and on paper, the Ducks had a crowded top-nine forward group.
Former Ducks forward Ryan Strome suffered an oblique injury to open the season, leaving a spot open for Sennecke. Sennecke grabbed it, didn’t loosen his grip on that spot all season, and is now a Calder finalist.
Sennecke finished his rookie season with 60 points (23-37=60), good enough for second among all NHL rookies and third among Ducks players. Though many worried about his trajectory, joining the NHL ranks seemingly underdeveloped, Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville and general manager Pat Verbeek’s strategy seemed to be to simply let him play through his inevitable mistakes, affording him a long leash and letting the good outweigh the bad.
Sennecke is a unique talent, ever involved and influential in plays in all three zones. His 6-foot-3, 206-pound frame suggests a prototypical “power forward,” but his puck skills suggest “shifty winger,” and the truth is that he’s both. He works perimeters, he mixes things up at the net-front, and he thrives off the rush. He’s as complete an offensive talent as a rookie can be.
The decision-making and defensive habits leave a lot to be desired and offer much room for improvement, but those are mistakes made by the vast majority of rookies and are to be expected.
During these playoffs, Sennecke’s play has been greater than his production, as he’s only managed a point (a goal) in seven games. As the margins are infinitely finer in the Spring, Sennecke is currently working through ways to remain impactful to his team’s success. On the positive side, the costly mistakes have nearly dried up completely, and he hasn’t been a liability in any sense for the Ducks.
Sennecke is a foundational piece to the Ducks’ current and future success, and his Calder nomination is earned.