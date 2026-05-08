2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 2, Game 3 - Ducks vs. Golden Knights Gameday Preview (05/08/26)
The Ducks come home for Game 3 with the series tied at one apiece. There’s a lingering thought they could have been up 2-0 in the series, much like the previous Edmonton series. But as Ryan Poehling said after Game 1, “If you linger in the past, it’s not going to change. You can’t focus on that. You’ve just go to dictate how you can play next game.”
Ducks goaltender Lukáš Dostál has been terrific through the first two games, coming 6 seconds away from his first Stanley Cup Playoffs shutout. Defensive focus has become a priority for the Ducks, as they adjust to a much more structured opponent in the Golden Knights.
“I thought our team game with a purpose all game long was strong,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said after Game 2. “Some of the defensive part of our game was having some good puck shifts, possession-wise, in the offensive zone.”
“I think the attention to defense has been evident, especially in this series,” Ducks forward Troy Terry said. “It’s leading to more possession time. The two teams, there's definitely a lot of differences between how they play and how the games are taking shape. There’s definitely been a lot less rush opportunities against Vegas. They're very structured. They're very good at being above the puck. But that being said, I think our play in the offensive zone and holding onto pucks and not being one and done in the offensive zone and forcing plays and all that, I think (that) has gotten a lot better in this series.”
Ross Johnston and Jansen Harkins were inserted into the lineup for Game 2, with Mason McTavish and Ian Moore coming out. After a flurry of line adjustments, both Johnston and Harkins ultimately settled into fourth line roles on the flanks of Tim Washe. Harkins iced the game with an empty net goal.
“Everyone wants to play in these important games,” Harkins said. “This is the best type of hockey to be playing, so it’s not easy to watch (from the press box). But I think everyone's doing a great job. We played so well in Round 1, just trying to be ready for my chance. Happy I could do a good job last game.”
The Golden Knights have killed off 19 consecutive penalties and have killed 24-for-25 penalties this season in the playoffs. The Ducks have had nine power play opportunities against the Golden Knights thus far, including a two-minute 5-on-3 opportunity and nearly seven consecutive minutes of power play time.
“We had some looks and our power play is out there where it's not losing momentum in the game,” Quenneville said. “But whether it’s finish or the fine tuning, certainly, there's a higher difficulty of the pressure coming at us.”
“They make it difficult on you,” Ducks defenseman John Carlson said. “They take care of the good areas of the ice. They're very disciplined in their seams, in their rotations, all that stuff. Just like the regular season, that's some of their greatest strengths. So we’ve got to figure out ways to get the puck where it needs to be to make those plays for us.”
Terry will play in Game 3 despite missing the morning skate. Defenseman Radko Gudas participated in morning skate, but is not expected to play in Game 3.
Ducks Projected Lines
Chris Kreider - Leo Carlsson - Troy Terry
Alex Killorn - Mikael Granlund - Cutter Gauthier
Jeff Viel - Ryan Poehling - Beckett Sennecke
Ross Johnston - Tim Washe - Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov - John Carlson
Tyson Hinds - Drew Helleson
Lukáš Dostál (confirmed)
Golden Knights Projected Lines
Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone
Brett Howden - William Karlsson - Mitch Marner
Pavel Dorofeyev - Tomáš Hertl - Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith - Nic Dowd - Colton Sissons
Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton - Dylan Coghlan
Carter Hart (confirmed)
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