2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 2, Game 3 - Ducks vs. Golden Knights Gameday Preview (05/08/26)

“I think the attention to defense has been evident, especially in this series,” Ducks forward Troy Terry said. “It’s leading to more possession time. The two teams, there's definitely a lot of differences between how they play and how the games are taking shape. There’s definitely been a lot less rush opportunities against Vegas. They're very structured. They're very good at being above the puck. But that being said, I think our play in the offensive zone and holding onto pucks and not being one and done in the offensive zone and forcing plays and all that, I think (that) has gotten a lot better in this series.”