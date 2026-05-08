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2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 2, Game 3 - Ducks vs. Golden Knights Gameday Preview (05/08/26) cover image

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 2, Game 3 - Ducks vs. Golden Knights Gameday Preview (05/08/26)

Derek Lee
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The Hockey News' Derek Lee previews Game 3 of the Ducks-Golden Knights series.

Ducks forward Jansen Harkins speaks to the media after their morning skate at Honda Center.

The Ducks come home for Game 3 with the series tied at one apiece. There’s a lingering thought they could have been up 2-0 in the series, much like the previous Edmonton series. But as Ryan Poehling said after Game 1, “If you linger in the past, it’s not going to change. You can’t focus on that. You’ve just go to dictate how you can play next game.”

Ducks goaltender Lukáš Dostál has been terrific through the first two games, coming 6 seconds away from his first Stanley Cup Playoffs shutout. Defensive focus has become a priority for the Ducks, as they adjust to a much more structured opponent in the Golden Knights.

“I thought our team game with a purpose all game long was strong,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said after Game 2. “Some of the defensive part of our game was having some good puck shifts, possession-wise, in the offensive zone.”

May 6, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (98) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) during the third period of game two of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn ImagesMay 6, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (98) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) during the third period of game two of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“I think the attention to defense has been evident, especially in this series,” Ducks forward Troy Terry said. “It’s leading to more possession time. The two teams, there's definitely a lot of differences between how they play and how the games are taking shape. There’s definitely been a lot less rush opportunities against Vegas. They're very structured.  They're very good at being above the puck. But that being said, I think our play in the offensive zone and holding onto pucks and not being one and done in the offensive zone and forcing plays and all that, I think (that) has gotten a lot better in this series.”

Ross Johnston and Jansen Harkins were inserted into the lineup for Game 2, with Mason McTavish and Ian Moore coming out. After a flurry of line adjustments, both Johnston and Harkins ultimately settled into fourth line roles on the flanks of Tim Washe. Harkins iced the game with an empty net goal.

“Everyone wants to play in these important games,” Harkins said. “This is the best type of hockey to be playing, so it’s not easy to watch (from the press box).  But I think everyone's doing a great job. We played so well in Round 1, just trying to be ready for my chance. Happy I could do a good job last game.”

May 6, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Jansen Harkins (24) celebrates with center Tim Washe (42) after scoring an empty net goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of game two of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn ImagesMay 6, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Jansen Harkins (24) celebrates with center Tim Washe (42) after scoring an empty net goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of game two of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Golden Knights have killed off 19 consecutive penalties and have killed 24-for-25 penalties this season in the playoffs. The Ducks have had nine power play opportunities against the Golden Knights thus far, including a two-minute 5-on-3 opportunity and nearly seven consecutive minutes of power play time.

“We had some looks and our power play is out there where it's not losing momentum in the game,” Quenneville said. “But whether it’s finish or the fine tuning, certainly, there's a higher difficulty of the pressure coming at us.”

“They make it difficult on you,” Ducks defenseman John Carlson said. “They take care of the good areas of the ice. They're very disciplined in their seams, in their rotations, all that stuff.  Just like the regular season, that's some of their greatest strengths. So we’ve got to figure out ways to get the puck where it needs to be to make those plays for us.”

Terry will play in Game 3 despite missing the morning skate. Defenseman Radko Gudas participated in morning skate, but is not expected to play in Game 3.

Ducks Projected Lines

Chris Kreider - Leo Carlsson - Troy Terry
Alex Killorn - Mikael Granlund - Cutter Gauthier
Jeff Viel - Ryan Poehling - Beckett Sennecke
Ross Johnston - Tim Washe - Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov - John Carlson
Tyson Hinds - Drew Helleson

Lukáš Dostál (confirmed)

Golden Knights Projected Lines

Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone
Brett Howden - William Karlsson - Mitch Marner
Pavel Dorofeyev - Tomáš Hertl - Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith - Nic Dowd - Colton Sissons

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton - Dylan Coghlan

Carter Hart (confirmed)

Related articles:

Ducks Won Game 2 vs Golden Knights with a lot of Money Sitting in the Press Box, Future of Key Players in Question

Ducks Prospect Tarin Smith Commits to University of Minnesota for 2026-27

Takeaways from the Ducks 3-1 Win over the Golden Knights, Series Tied 1-1

Anaheim Ducks Rival Sharks to Draft Second Overall

Beckett Sennecke Calder Trophy Finalist

Anaheim DucksVegas Golden KnightsRyan Poehling Jansen HarkinsJohn Carlson
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