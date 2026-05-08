Ducks Won Game 2 vs Golden Knights with a lot of Money Sitting in the Press Box, Future of Key Players in Question

There is some precedent in this scenario. Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek previously moved on from Trevor Zegras when his value was at its lowest. While the trade brought back Ryan Poehling to join the roster, Eric Nilson at the 2025 Draft, and another 4th round pick on the way, it’s fair to question the timing of the deal, as seemingly more could have been had if Zegras had played any amount of games under Quenneville or Verbeek had simply waited until free agency was over and teams were more desperate to add.