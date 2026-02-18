Ducks at the Winter Olympics: Gudas, Dostal Advance with Czechia, Clara Eliminated with Italy

Though he was fighting the puck early, having a tough time recovering and finding rebounds after making the initial save, Clara battled back and delivered his best performance of the tournament, keeping Italy alive and within striking distance throughout. Two of his goals against came against the Swiss power play, and one came off a tip play that he got the initial save on, but the rebound found its way to Kurashev’s stick on the back post. There likely isn’t a goal against him that he “would have wanted back.”