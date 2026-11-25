Anaheim Ducks
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Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 9:31 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 9:31 PM
The Hockey News’ Derek Lee previews the Anaheim Ducks’ matchup against the San Jose Sharks.
Despite having two of their best defensive performances of the season on their most recent road trip, the Ducks returned home without a win in four games. They also lost Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke to upper-body injuries, with Sennecke being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 21.
“Definitely some highs and lows,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “I still think it ended up in a positive note with the moms on the trip, and I thought we played our two, probably, most consistent games the right way. Technically, defensively and possessionally with the puck was how we need to play. And keeping it out of our net is something we're still working on, but I still think that there are signs that we're getting ourselves out of what we've been trying to fix at the start of the year.”
“We played great last two games,” forward Roger McQueen said. “Not the outcome we wanted, but as far as the team game, played well. I think we played hard, a hard road game. Those happens sometimes. It was two good teams we came up against. As far as playing our game, we did a good job, I thought. Had everyone pulling at the same rope. I think at the end of the game, just didn't get it done.”
Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Rob Gray-Imagn Images
With Carlsson and Sennecke both out of the lineup, secondary scoring options have to provide for Anaheim. Sam Colangelo, who drew back into the lineup on Monday against the Seattle Kraken, is one of those options. He tied the game at two apiece, putting home a rebound created by a Frank Vatrano point shot.
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“I didn't like that we gave one up, honestly,” Colangelo said, referring to the Kraken’s first goal of the game. “I liked that we controlled the puck in the O-zone a bit, won some battles. Tried to play a simple, straightforward game. I think all three of us (Vatrano, Colangelo and Nikita Nesterenko) know what we have to do and what's expected of us. Try to build off of it.”
Stian Solberg recorded his first NHL point on Colangelo’s goal, setting up Vatrano’s shot. Solberg has appeared in three NHL games thus far after being called up from AHL San Diego on Nov. 19. He is averaging nearly 19 minutes of time on ice while playing alongside Tristan Luneau and is even seeing power play time on the Ducks’ second unit.
“I’ll give him credit to how well he's played,” Quenneville said of Solberg. “I think he's got a little bit of flow to his game, whether it's defense (or) offense. Has the puck a lot, got some physicality, seems like he's enjoying the game. His reads have been good. Moves the puck and he’s part of the attack, and he's part of the defending part of it and I think his whole game's come together. The situation grows as you go along here, but that immediate exposure, and then the performance was a nice, bright spot.”
“Everybody's a little bit stronger and more skilled (in the NHL versus the AHL), so just gotta adapt and be ready when the game starts,” Solberg said. “I think to be in a team with a lot of good players also helps you as a d-man. People are in the right spot and help you out, so that also makes it a little bit easier.”
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Wednesday’s game marks the first matchup of the season between the Ducks and the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday. They will also be without former Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba, who is out for at least the next week with a lower-body injury. A Ducks victory would put them above the Sharks in points and back into third in the Pacific Division.
“They’re a fast team,” Colangelo said. “Skated with a couple of their guys in the summer. Skilled players. They're gonna try to take you on one-on-one. I think they'll play a fast game. They play hard. We know what’s at stake in terms of standings, so I expect it to be a fast, competitive game.”
Goaltender Laurent Brossoit was recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday and will start against the Sharks. Defenseman Noah Warren has been reassigned to San Diego on Tuesday, which opened up a roster spot to accommodate Brossoit’s recall. This transaction represents another attempt at sparking the team, much like Brossoit’s first recall late last month.
“When we did it last time, we were in a tough stretch,” Quenneville said. “I thought the change was—he did what we wanted him to do. He got sent back, and there's an opportunity again for our guys here. Now, we're back in the same spot, so we'll see how it plays itself out.”
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Carlsson is still day-to-day after suffering an upper-body injury in Saturday’s game against the Utah Mammoth. He did not play in Monday’s game against the Kraken and has not practiced since the injury.
Sennecke remains on injured reserve until Thursday at the minimum, with Quenneville anticipating having both players back shortly.
Ryan Poehling, who has been out with a sprained MCL for the past six weeks, could potentially return this weekend against the Los Angeles Kings. He skated with the team on their most recent road trip and was a full participant at Wednesday’s morning skate.
A.J. Greer, who is currently on injured reserve with an upper-body injury suffered during their game against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 1, began skating again on Wednesday.
Ducks Projected Lines
Alex Killorn - Mikael Granlund - Troy Terry
Nico Myatovic - Roger McQueen - Cutter Gauthier
Jeff Malott - Tim Washe - Judd Caulfield
Frank Vatrano - Nikita Nesterenko - Sam Colangelo
Jackson LaCombe - Drew Helleson
Pavel Mintyukov - Ian Moore
Stian Solberg - Tristan Luneau
Laurent Brossoit (confirmed)
Sharks Projected Lines
Ivar Stenberg - Macklin Celebrini - Will Smith
Michael Misa - Alexander Wennberg - Tyler Toffoli
Mason Marchment - Ty Dellandrea - Collin Graf
Barclays Goodrow - Zach Ostapchuk - Adam Gaudette
Darnell Nurse - Eric Pohlkamp
Nolan Allan - Sam Dickinson
Dmitry Orlov - Michael Kesselring
Alex Nedeljkovic (confirmed)
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