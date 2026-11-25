“Definitely some highs and lows,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “I still think it ended up in a positive note with the moms on the trip, and I thought we played our two, probably, most consistent games the right way. Technically, defensively and possessionally with the puck was how we need to play. And keeping it out of our net is something we're still working on, but I still think that there are signs that we're getting ourselves out of what we've been trying to fix at the start of the year.”