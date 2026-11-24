Anaheim Ducks
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Steven Bisig-Reuters Connect
Steven Bisig-Reuters Connect
Nov 24, 2026 6:11 AMPublished Nov 24, 2026 6:11 AM
A shorthanded roster struggles to find the finishing touch in Seattle as rookie Stian Solberg’s standout defensive performance provides a silver lining to Anaheim’s winless road trip.
To close out their four-game November road trip, the Anaheim Ducks traveled to Washington to take on the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.
The Ducks were 0-3-0 on the trip heading into Monday and were hoping to get their season back on track, as they were below the .500 mark and had lost five of their last six games. The Kraken were in a bit of a tough spell of their own, as they entered having lost four of their last five.
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Before the Ducks’ last game against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday, the team placed forward Beckett Sennecke on IR with an upper-body injury. Star forward Leo Carlsson was injured early in the second period of Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury and didn’t return. He was unavailable again on Monday.
Here’s how the Ducks, now very shorthanded and shallow, lined up to start this game:
Killorn-Granlund-Terry
Myatovic-McQueen-Gauthier
Malott-Washe-Caulfield
Vatrano-Nesterenko-Colangelo
LaCombe-Moore
Solberg-Luneau
Mintyukov-Helleson
Lukas Dostal got the start in the Ducks’ crease and saved 18 of 21 shots. He was opposed by Joey Daccord, who stopped 23 of 25.
Game Notes
Building off their previous game, this was another decent defensive effort from the Ducks, at least for the vast majority of the hockey game. They limited their catastrophic breakdowns, but three of them, made at inopportune times, landed in the back of the net.
Offensively, they generated decent looks throughout the game, but a lack of finishing touch compounded with a few big, timely saves from Daccord cost the Ducks another goal or two.
Lukas Dostal: Dostal made one mistake in this game, and it cost the Ducks dearly on Seattle’s second goal, where a point shot off the rush beat him with no traffic. This was one of his better efforts of the season, however, and he kept a few sure goals off the board, including a pair of sprawling saves on 2v1s. He was sharp on his angles, he was anticipating movements throughout the zone, displayed some impressive athleticism, and got pucks to stick to him with great frequency, limiting rebound potential.
Stian Solberg: Solberg continues to improve and positively impact play, just three games into his NHL career. He notched his first point in this game, but he was a standout in the defensive zone throughout. He’s as competitive as any rookie in the league and surprisingly poised with the puck on his stick during retrieval sequences, unafraid to take on forecheckers and skate his way out of danger before snapping an outlet pass up ice.
He was the team’s best coverage defenseman in this game and directly caused multiple changes in possession and clean exits. His play recognition, reaction time, and recoveries led to countless disruptions. Solberg played 19:28 TOI in this game, including 1:29 on the power play. If this level continues, one can expect that total to increase and for him to potentially get some looks on the penalty kill as well.
Power Play: The Ducks only got one opportunity with a man-advantage in this game, but it was a four-minute double minor that they failed to convert on in the second period. Without Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke on the top unit, they were expectedly disjointed. They lacked necessary cohesion, creativity, and dynamism as a unit and were forced to move pucks along the perimeter and elected for distance shots with minimal traffic.
Troy Terry: Terry’s recovery has been lengthy and is likely still ongoing as he continues to get up to speed. Though he’s possessing more pucks and putting himself in positions to make plays, some of his trademark technical aspects remain a step or two behind. His game is built on his hockey IQ and the clever manipulations he forces defenders to bite on.
At full speed, he relies on change-of-pace elements and coaxing defenders to commit certain ways, but as it stands, his body seems to be operating at a different speed than his brain when he’s on the ice, and those sequences are just a step or two off, which leads to a lot of stickhandles into defenders’ feet and broken slip passes. He’s shown flashes of his previous form, but those flashes will need to evolve back into regular occurrences as the team will rely on him with greater frequency moving forward.
The Ducks will head home and host their rival San Jose Sharks for the first time this season on Wednesday at Honda Center at 7 pm PST.
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