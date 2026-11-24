Lukas Dostal: Dostal made one mistake in this game, and it cost the Ducks dearly on Seattle’s second goal, where a point shot off the rush beat him with no traffic. This was one of his better efforts of the season, however, and he kept a few sure goals off the board, including a pair of sprawling saves on 2v1s. He was sharp on his angles, he was anticipating movements throughout the zone, displayed some impressive athleticism, and got pucks to stick to him with great frequency, limiting rebound potential.