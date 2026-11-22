It will be a tough task for him to drive offense single-handedly, as he isn’t much of a play creator. The team may have to tweak some of their tendencies. Gauthier, as displayed throughout this entire game, is an underrated forechecker in any of the three forward positions (F1, F2, F3). He can cause disruption and put himself in good positions to receive pucks once possession is gained by his club. It will be worth monitoring how Anaheim adjusts if they’re without two of their top four forwards this season for any stretch of time.