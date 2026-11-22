Anaheim Ducks
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Rob Gray-Reuters Connect
Rob Gray-Reuters Connect
Nov 22, 2026 3:09 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 3:09 PM
Anaheim dominated puck possession but struggled to penetrate Utah’s interior defense. Compounding the loss, the Ducks lost superstar Leo Carlsson to injury in SLC.
For their penultimate game on their four-game road trip, the Anaheim Ducks traveled to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Mammoth on Saturday evening.
The Ducks entered the game having lost four of their last five and on the verge of dipping below .500 for the first time since Nov. 1.
Utah snapped their own six-game winless streak on Wednesday, were looking to build on it, and maintain the second wild card spot in the Western Conference standings.
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Following Saturday’s morning skate, the Ducks placed star forward Beckett Sennecke on IR with an upper-body injury. He was replaced on the roster by rookie forward Nico Myatovic. Myatovic was inserted into the lineup on the listed top line alongside Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier.
Drew Helleson drew back into the lineup and started the game on the bottom pair, partnered with Pavel Mintyukov. Here’s how the Ducks lined up to start this game:
Gauthier-Carlsson-Myatovic
Killorn-Granlund-Caulfield
Malott-Washe-Terry
Nesterenko-McQueen-Vatrano
LaCombe-Moore
Luneau-Solberg
Mintyukov-Helleson
Ville Husso got the nod to start this game in the Ducks’ crease. He saved nine of the 11 shots total shots he faced. He was opposed by Sebastian Cossa in the Utah net, who stopped 29 of 31.
“We could only get two goals, but we played a decent game,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said after the game. “We played hard, defended pretty good, but at the end of the day you obviously want to get something out of these games. But one more game on this road trip, so let’s try to get something out of this.”
Game Notes
As indicated by the shot metrics, the Ducks dominated puck possession throughout the course of this game with a 71.8% shots-on-goal share (28-11) and a 62.1% shot attempts share (54-33). The danger of those chances was mostly limited to the exterior of the offensive zone, however, as connecting plays to the middle-low slot were eliminated by Utah’s interior five-man defense.
Part of the dip in quality chances can be chalked up to the Ducks losing superstar center Leo Carlsson to an upper-body injury with 16:31 remaining in the second period, after he collided with a linesman at the offensive blueline. He did not return to the game and will undergo further evaluation on Sunday.
Breakouts: Perhaps the most significant driving factor behind the Ducks’ improved possession numbers in this game was cleaner breakouts. The forwards made a concerted effort to get into good spots to receive outlets, and after passes to the wall, if there wasn’t an option for a slip pass to the middle, they chipped pucks to neutral ice.
Cycle/Forecheck/Neutral Zone Forecheck: The Ducks were forced to the perimeter of the offensive zone regularly and took most of their shots from the outside. However, in those instances, they did well to establish a net-front presence and won a high percentage of ensuing loose-puck battles to maintain possession and extend cycle sequences.
They also kept a diligent high F3 for most of those sequences, so when Utah cleared their defensive blueline, the Ducks had numbers above the puck. As such, defensemen were able to pressure and seal early in the neutral zone, separating attackers from pucks and allowing hardworking backcheckers to find loose pucks and turn them back up ice.
On one of the few times the Ducks were hemmed in their zone, they got spread too wide, which limited their recovery time late in a shift and left a Utah player (Vincent Trochek) untouched in front of Husso, providing a screen on a point shot from Andrew Peeke that found the back of the net.
Cutter Gauthier: With Sennecke out of the lineup until at least Thursday, Nov. 26, and if Carlsson is forced to miss any time, Gauthier will be relied upon to carry the majority of his team’s offense. He’s played some center this season and was a center at every level at which he played below the NHL.
It will be a tough task for him to drive offense single-handedly, as he isn’t much of a play creator. The team may have to tweak some of their tendencies. Gauthier, as displayed throughout this entire game, is an underrated forechecker in any of the three forward positions (F1, F2, F3). He can cause disruption and put himself in good positions to receive pucks once possession is gained by his club. It will be worth monitoring how Anaheim adjusts if they’re without two of their top four forwards this season for any stretch of time.
Stian Solberg: Spectacularly, Solberg had a noteworthy bounce-back effort in his second career NHL game. He led the Ducks in 5v5 xGF% at 74.1% (0.72-0.29) and notched two shots on goal in 18: 41 TOI, total. His decision-making was quieter in the defensive and neutral zones, limiting the positional chances he took, and he elected for a more fundamentally sound approach.
His gaps were refined, seams were eliminated, and his stick was active. The defining characteristic of his game is physicality, which was on full display in this game, as he consistently separated pucks from attackers and eliminated them from the play thereafter. He has the skill to snap outlets up ice, and in this game, his activations were timed perfectly so that he provided his teammates with an option early on the rush and in the offensive zone.
In the offensive zone, he operated well alongside Tristan Luneau, where the two often executed high switches to give themselves better angles and attack downhill for a heavy shot in search of tips and around screens.
The Ducks will look to earn at least a return home from their trip with two points in the standings, as they’ll next travel to face the Seattle Kraken on Monday in an important division matchup.
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