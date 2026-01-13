Game #46: Ducks vs. Stars Gameday Preview (01/13/26)

Returning from a winless four-game road trip, the Ducks are hoping to find good fortune back at home. They have not yet won a game in 2026 and are currently on a nine-game winless streak.
The Ducks are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, while their opponent, the Dallas Stars are coming off a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. The Stars are 6-1-0 this season in the second game of a back-to-back (SEGABABA).
“Remember what happened (when we lost 8-3 to them), but let's make sure that we try to stem the tide where we're at right now and turn the tables on the stretch we've been in right now,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. “It’s been a tough go coming out that trip. Let’s get back to simplifying and think (about having) a check-first mentality in the game against a team that is very skilled and can make plays, and worry about keeping it out of our net and play that type of tight game.”
“If you look at their top-end guys, it's pretty special,” Ryan Strome said. “They're elite players for a reason and (they have) a good, solid backend. They’re a team that's been there for a lot of years now. They've been kind of knocking to the door. They’re probably going to try to keep it a little bit simple on the second end of a back-to-back and that's kind of the same way we’ve got to play, too. It's a great challenge for us. They kind of spanked us in here a couple weeks ago, so I'm looking forward to the challenge, and I think everybody in here is.”
Troy Terry, who has missed the previous two games with an upper-body injury, is a game-time decision, per Quenneville.
“It’s kind of been something I've been dealing with, but just kind of came on recently,” Terry said. “Any time you're away from the team, it’s not fun, and especially when we're going through this (losing streak) right now. You just want to be out there helping.”
Leo Carlsson, who left Monday's practice early on, participated in morning skate and will play against the Stars. Carlsson broke a 12-game goalless streak on Saturday against the Sabres, picking up his first multi-point effort in the last 14 games.
“You just need a couple goals to get going again,” Carlsson said.
“I thought his last game showed really good signs about coming out of it and being Leo (again),” Quenneville said.
Ducks Projected Lineup
Cutter Gauthier - Mason McTavish - Mikael Granlund
Alex Killorn - Leo Carlsson - Beckett Sennecke
Chris Kreider - Ryan Poehling - Ryan Strome
Ross Johnston - Jansen Harkins - Troy Terry
Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger - Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov - Ian Moore
Lukáš Dostál (confirmed)
Stars Projected Lineup
Sam Steel - Wyatt Johnston - Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Mavrik Bourque
Jamie Benn - Matt Duchene - Justin Hryckowian
Oskar Bäck - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley - Alex Petrovic
Kyle Capobianco - Nils Lundkvist
Casey DeSmith (confirmed)