Game #46: Ducks vs. Stars Gameday Preview (01/13/26)

“If you look at their top-end guys, it's pretty special,” Ryan Strome said. “They're elite players for a reason and (they have) a good, solid backend. They’re a team that's been there for a lot of years now. They've been kind of knocking to the door. They’re probably going to try to keep it a little bit simple on the second end of a back-to-back and that's kind of the same way we’ve got to play, too. It's a great challenge for us. They kind of spanked us in here a couple weeks ago, so I'm looking forward to the challenge, and I think everybody in here is.”