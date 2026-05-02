Five Anaheim Ducks Storylines Ahead of their Second Round Series vs the Vegas Golden Knights

Every playoff opponent that a team faces during the course of a particular run is a good hockey team. They’re one of the final 16 left standing after the first 82 games of a regular season. Though all teams have the same goal heading into the playoffs, sometimes a team’s first-round opponent is one of the few true Stanley Cup contenders. The Ducks, whether by luck or their own doing, faced one to open the playoffs and will face another one in the second round.