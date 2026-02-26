Takeaways from the Ducks 6-5 Win over the Oilers

There weren’t many themes to take away from this game, as goals were scored of all varieties, and it was a sloppy affair from both clubs throughout. Though the Ducks gave up two goals early in the first period and two late in the second, with a pair of their own in between, those two-goal leads from Edmonton never felt safe, and this game always felt like one that was going to be decided by which team could harness the chaos best and score last.