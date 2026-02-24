Ducks’ Dostál, Gudas on Their 2026 Olympics Experience

“Since (I’ve been) here, he's been making strides, getting better every day, every month,” Gudas said. “We can see his calmness in his game, the way he's able to handle these big moments and a lot of the games (in) a quick amount of time. He was in the pipes for four of the five games that we played and he performed well at the highest level, playing against great players. It just gives you a little extra confidence as a D-core, as a team, having a guy like this perform against the top teams and at the highest level, where the pressure is very high. Just a great guy to have in the future in the organization. I'm just really happy for him that he can manage to do these things so early in his career and it's just going to make him better and better as he gets older.”