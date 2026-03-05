Takeaways from the Ducks 5-1 Win over the Islanders

Ian Moore: Ian Moore returned to his natural position on the blueline and didn’t seem to miss a beat. In fact, he played with added confidence with the puck on his stick and was the driver on his team’s third goal. He is calmer with the time and space afforded to him in all three zones, and in the offensive zone, he is picking opportune times to activate, pinch, or drive the middle lane to either make himself a dangerous option or disrupt the opposing defensive structure in front of him.