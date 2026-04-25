Takeaways from the Ducks 7-4 Win over the Oilers in Game 3, Ducks Lead Series 2-1

Mikael Granlund-Speaking of turning defense into offense, Mikael Granlund had his best 200-foot game as a member of the Ducks in this one. He was disruptive in his end and was precise with his ups to his wingers for easy exits, sending them up ice with speed. He was as crafty and slippery as ever with the puck on his stick, evading pressure and using it to open lanes for his linemates so he could find them with clever passes.