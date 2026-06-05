Anaheim Ducks a Tantalizing Potential Destination for Red Wings Center Dylan Larkin

Ultimately, Larkin will be in control of where he’ll play the next five years of his career. For the Ducks, the question (aside from cost and fit) will be if they’ve done enough to become a destination for star players on the move. They took some significant steps in their build and made the playoffs for the first time in eight years. They offer a vastly different lifestyle from Detroit, given aspects like the weather and minimal media attention, and they offer a proven young core with seemingly limitless potential.