Ducks’ Granlund, Solberg Win Medals at 2026 Men’s Worlds

It was Solberg’s standout performances at the 2024 Men’s Worlds which caused his draft stock to rise, with the Ducks trading up to select him at 23rd overall. His strength and knack for using his physicality to deter opposing attackers were two attributes that stood out to Ducks assistant general manager Martin Madden and the rest of their scouting staff. An improved offensive game paired with mobility is helping Solberg round out into a promising all-round player. He’ll likely compete for a spot on the Ducks’ blue line next season.