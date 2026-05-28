Anaheim Ducks Offseason Rumor Roundup: 5/28/26

“Parayko is interesting because I know they’re going to revisit that in this offseason out there in St Louis, and he wants to stay out West,” The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta said on “Leafs Morning Take." “There was a playoff team that had interested him. I think Anaheim was one of the teams that had interest in Colton Parayko, and I think those discussions are going to be revisited in the summer.”