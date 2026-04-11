Anaheim Ducks Extend General Manager Pat Verbeek

Ducks reward GM Pat Verbeek with a new deal, cementing his successful rebuild and guiding the team toward a playoff resurgence after four years of strategic roster overhauls.
On Friday, the Anaheim Ducks announced they’ve signed general manager Pat Verbeek to a multi-year extension. Simultaneously, they announced a promotion for Mike Stapleton, the organization’s now Senior Vice President & Associate General Manager.
Verbeek was hired as general manager six weeks ahead of the 2022 trade deadline, and in just over four years, has reshaped the roster and prospect pipeline. The Ducks are now on the cusp of their first playoff appearance in eight years, a goal set out by Verbeek along with franchise owners Henry and Susan Samueli nearly a year ago.
“Pat has done exactly as we hoped, having turned the Ducks into what we believe are perennial contenders for the next decade,” stated the Samuelis, through the announcement press release. “We are beyond excited to see the team continue developing into what is already an exciting, winning team ready to take the next step.”
In Verbeek’s first two seasons on the job, he committed to tearing down the roster and replenishing the prospect pipeline with high draft picks, as they finished at the bottom of the league standings in 2022-23 and 30th in the league standings in 2023-24. Between those two seasons, he replaced head coach Dallas Eakins with Greg Cronin.
The 2024-25 season would see his club make a 21-point jump in the standings from 59 to 80. Despite those efforts, Verbeek parted ways with Cronin and hired the second-winningest coach in NHL history, Joel Quenneville. With three games remaining on the 2025-26 schedule, the Ducks have all but secured a playoff spot, sitting tied for third place in the Pacific Division with 89 points, another significant jump in the standings.
Many of Verbeek’s decisions have been met with varying degrees of scrutiny. He’s made seemingly risky draft picks with his two highest selections in 2023 and 2024, taking Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke higher than most public outlets had them projected. He’s brought in older veterans like Jacob Trouba, Mikael Granlund, and John Carlson, whose fits on the roster had been questioned and who carry big-money contracts. He also traded long-time players and former faces of the organization, John Gibson and Trevor Zegras, for what many decreed unsatisfactory returns, only to see them regain excellent form elsewhere.
His negotiation tactics with RFAs have been the subject of criticism as well, extending talks well into training camp on three separate occasions and taking Troy Terry down to the hour of entering the arbitration room in 2023.
However, the results cannot be argued. Adding Quenneville both rejuvenated some of those veterans while freeing the youngest and most talented players to explore the expanse of their offensive skillsets. Those perceived draft risks have paid off, as Carlsson and Sennecke are blossoming into cornerstone pieces. His most impactful, shrewdest trade to acquire Cutter Gauthier has quickly resulted in adding one of the most lethal goal scorers in the league.
Much of the prospect pipeline is fleshed out, and several players like Tristan Luneau, Tyson Hinds, Nathan Gaucher, Stian Solberg, and Roger McQueen are seemingly (to varying degrees) ready to make the full-time jump to the NHL when called upon. He took calculated risks, extending goaltender Lukas Dostal and defenseman Jackson LaCombe to sizable contracts, and both decisions are seeing positive early returns.
Verbeek has the organization and roster where he wants them after four years on the job, with their contending window ajar and on the verge of fully opening. His next challenge will be signing his bright young stars to likely sizable contract extensions and finding the right complementary pieces to add alongside them as current players filling those roles, like Alex Killorn, Radko Gudas, Mikael Granlund, etc., eventually move on.
As it stands, Verbeek is satisfied with the progression of his roster and pipeline, while the organization is elated with Verbeek’s performance in the front office, as the Anaheim Ducks aim to consistently make the playoffs and contend for Stanley Cups in the near and extended future.