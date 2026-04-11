Anaheim Ducks Goaltender Lukas Dostal Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy
Goaltender Lukas Dostal shines on ice and in the community, earning a prestigious King Clancy nomination for his leadership and humanitarian work.
On Friday morning, the NHL announced its 32 nominees for the 2026 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually to the player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
Nominees are selected by their respective NHL teams. The Anaheim Ducks’ 2026 nominee is starting goaltender Lukas Dostal.
Dostal (25) is in the midst of his third full NHL season with the Ducks, has grabbed hold of the #1 spot in the Anaheim crease, adding to a long legacy of quality netminding in the franchise, and he’s established himself as an elite young goaltender in the sport.
Even with the hiring of Joel Quenneville, the Ducks remain one of the poorest environments for goaltenders to thrive in. At 5v5 this season, they’ve allowed 12.82 high-danger chances per 60 minutes (fourth-most in the NHL) and 2.95 expected goals against per 60 (tied for second-most).
With just three games remaining on the Ducks’ schedule, Dostal has posted a 30-19-3 record, an .890 SV%, and has saved 14.42 goals above expected. He’s become one of the few constants for the Ducks’ rollercoaster season, where they’ve had multiple long winning and losing streaks.
He’s developed a rapport with his defensemen, and he’s grown his ability to manage games, recognizing when a freeze is needed, when opponents are changing, and when there’s an opportunity to make a long stretch pass.
Dostal solidified his place as the franchise’s next long-term solution between the pipes in the summer of 2025, when he signed a five-year contract extension that carries an AAV of $6.5 million. With the extension, Dostal committed to both the Anaheim Ducks franchise and the Orange County communities.
"I always love to be involved in these kinds of things in the community," Dostal said. "I’ve been part of the Saves Help project in Czech for quite some time, and I share an extra bit here. I thought it would be a cool idea to bring it over here, maybe get more goalies throughout the NHL, too."
He’s the face of the team’s annual goalie mask competition, bringing the designs of local students to life. He regularly visits the Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and this year visited Beyond Blindness, where he connected, was empowered, and learned how children with visual impairments and other disabilities navigate daily life.
"It’s a very cool project. I got a chance to go to the school and see the kids," Dostal said of the goalie mask competition. "I always loved the idea behind it that the kids can kind of think about a story or whatever they went through in life and they can put it on the picture."
Dostal uses his on-ice performance as a way to generate donations as well. With each save he makes, Honda Center donates $30 to Beyond Blindness, and Dostal, himself, through Saves Help, donates 10 Czech Crowns.
"I’ve been raised that way. I’ve was raised and grew up in a smaller village, so it was kind of a community thing," Dostal continued. "Everybody knows each other, always trying to help each other, and they can always rely on each other. I just wanted to do something that I always grew up with. Ultimately, as hockey players, we have a high impact on the community and the people.
"Here at practice, we had a couple guys here with a little bit of special needs, but they were so pumped to see us. Whenever we can have an impact like that, I figure it’s just so important as hockey players."
(Author’s Note) The nearest and dearest of Dostal’s efforts has been his bond, friendship, and support for Paddy O’Donnell, a San Diego area native and goaltender who passed this season battling glioblastoma. Dostal and Paddy gained strength from each other, a strength that endures and inspires today. Paddy’s sister and friend to THN.com/Anaheim, Annie, as well as Dostal, shared Paddy’s story with The Hockey News’ Derek Lee earlier this season: