Cutter Gauthier Becomes Fourth Anaheim Ducks Player in History to Record 40 Goals in a Season

Gauthier signed his ELC after his sophomore season at Boston College and played one game to finish out the 2023-24 season, notching his first career point, an assist. He scored 44 points (20-24=44) in 82 games during his rookie season, and upon the addition of a new head coach, Joel Quenneville, in the 2025-26 season (his second full season in the NHL), he gained experience, comfort, and confidence in the NHL. Gauthier is becoming everything that had been hoped for when he was brought to Anaheim.