Cutter Gauthier Becomes Fourth Anaheim Ducks Player in History to Record 40 Goals in a Season

Cutter Gauthier joins Ducks legends, hitting 40 goals. His rapid scoring surge cements his place among Anaheim's elite offensive talents.
The Anaheim Ducks entered Sunday’s matchup against the Vancouver Canucks with a chance to clinch a playoff berth and end their eight-year playoff drought. They controlled their destiny and needed two points to clinch, but only got one, as they lost in overtime.
On the positive side, the Ducks saw the return of their top goalscorer, Cutter Gauthier, who had been sidelined for the previous five games with an upper-body injury. Gauthier (22) entered with 65 points (38-27=65) in 73 games for the Ducks this season.
He notched his 39th of the year early in Sunday’s game and added his 40th on the power play, in the third period, to bring the Ducks within one goal, as they mounted their comeback effort.
Gauthier’s 40th goal marked the 11th time an Anaheim Ducks player has reached that achievement, and he was the fourth player in franchise history to get there, joining Teemu Selanne (five times), Paul Kariya (three times), and Corey Perry (twice). Perry was the last to reach that milestone in the 2013-14 season, where he scored 43 in 81 games.
Gauthier is the second-youngest of the bunch (Paul Kariya) to score 40 goals in a season, and he now has 17 goals in his last 21 games, heading into the final two of the regular season.
“It’s a huge milestone and something I’m very proud of,” Gauthier said after Sunday’s overtime loss. “I couldn’t have done it without all my linemates and teammates. It was fun to get that, but that’s not why I’m playing hockey. I’m playing hockey to win games and eventually win a Stanley Cup.”
Gauthier has solidified himself as one of the Ducks’ cornerstone pieces to build around. The Philadelphia Flyers selected him (5th overall in 2022) four years ago, and he was acquired by the Ducks in Jan. 2024 in exchange for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick (Jack Murtagh).
Gauthier signed his ELC after his sophomore season at Boston College and played one game to finish out the 2023-24 season, notching his first career point, an assist. He scored 44 points (20-24=44) in 82 games during his rookie season, and upon the addition of a new head coach, Joel Quenneville, in the 2025-26 season (his second full season in the NHL), he gained experience, comfort, and confidence in the NHL. Gauthier is becoming everything that had been hoped for when he was brought to Anaheim.
He’s found and continues to find new ways to unleash his shot on the rush, on the cycle, in movement, at a standstill, through traffic, from distance, and off either leg. He’s found ways to utilize his speed, streaking down the wing, forechecking, and finding soft ice to present himself as a passing option.
Gauthier has a rare ability to beat NHL goaltenders from distance and provide instant offense in any scenario throughout any game. At his size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds), he can protect pucks in open ice and along the walls, and his 200-foot game is rounding out as well. Ideally, his strengths project to amplify in the playoffs, when games tighten up and matter most.
“We’ve never played in the playoffs before, so we don’t know what to exactly expect,” Gauthier said of looking forward to his first potential playoff experience this season. “We’ve played in some big games growing up, and the things I’ve learned from those games is to keep your emotions even keeled and not get too high or too low.
“It’s a very emotional stage, with the fans and everyone playing their hearts out, trying to win the Stanley Cup. The more we can stay even keeled and go with our game plan that Q has set, all of our coaches have set, and what we believe in the locker room, it’s going to benefit us.”
The Ducks will hope to either have clinched or clinch a playoff spot by the time their game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday evening concludes in St. Paul. Gauthier will look to provide a substantial impact when it comes to making any kind of noise beyond the 82-game regular season and moving forward into future playoff appearances for his Ducks team.
His ELC expires on July 1, and he’s currently eligible to sign an extension. Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek now has a track record of taking his RFAs coming off ELCs into training camp with negotiations. However, ideally, he has his young 40-goal scorer locked up to a long-term deal well before then.