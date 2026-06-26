Ducks Sign Ian Moore to Two-Year Contract Extension

Moore played 67 games during his first full season in the NHL, splitting time between forward and defense.
The Ducks have signed one of their pending RFAs to an extension. However, it wasn’t one of the players that the fanbase has been clamoring for general manager Pat Verbeek to lock down long-term.
On Thursday afternoon, the Ducks announced that they had signed defenseman Ian Moore to a two-year contract extension. Per PuckPedia, his AAV is $1.15 million. Moore was a 10.2c free agent, meaning he was not eligible for an offer sheet.
Moore played in three NHL games at the end of the 2024-25 season, first joining the San Diego Gulls in the AHL on an amateur tryout (ATO) after the conclusion of his collegiate season with Harvard. He played in nine AHL games before signing his entry-level contract (ELC) with the Ducks.
This past season, Moore began the year as the Ducks’ seventh defenseman. He made his first appearance of the season against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 19, acting as a forward/defenseman hybrid after head coach Joel Quenneville opted to roll an 11/7 lineup. Following Radko Gudas’ lower-body injury a few games later, Moore began playing regularly on the backend.
Once Gudas returned, Quenneville continued to play Moore, although it was mostly as a fourth line winger. He cited Moore’s intelligence several times throughout the season as the reasoning behind deploying him in this fashion over natural forward options like Ryan Strome.
After John Carlson was acquired from the Washington Capitals in March, Moore rarely saw time on the blue line. His one opportunity came on Apr. 1 against the San Jose Sharks, playing with Carlson on his off-side. It was a tough game for Moore, who struggled defensively and had a couple of back-breaking turnovers. After that game, he returned to the fourth line.
In the first round of the playoffs, he formed an unorthodox checking line with Jeff Viel and Tim Washe, working to shut down Connor McDavid any chance they got. They did their job well, keeping McDavid at bay.
During the Ducks’ second round series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Drew Helleson suffered a groin strain, which required Moore to hop back on defense, with Gudas also out with a sprained ankle. He worked fairly well with Olen Zellweger as the Ducks’ bottom pair after not playing defense for 20-odd games.
Next season, Moore is expected to have a full-time role on the blue line. The possibility of John Carlson, Jacob Trouba and Gudas all hitting the open market leaves Moore, Helleson and Tristan Luneau as the next right-handed options on the depth chart. Barring any offseason additions, it’s a good opportunity for Moore to have. His contract extension is good value for both parties.
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