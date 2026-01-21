Jackson LaCombe Named to 2026 U.S. Olympic Roster

Jackson LaCombe hadn’t been in contact with Team USA since the start of the season and wasn’t made aware if he would be on their reserve list after not being named to the initial 2026 Olympic roster.
“I found out last night, kind of right before dinner,” LaCombe said. “I just got a phone call from (Team USA general manager Bill Guerin), kind of told me the situation.”
LaCombe was part of the American team that won gold at the World Championship in Sweden and Denmark this past summer. He took on a big role at the tournament, playing his off-side on the top defensive pair alongside Zach Werenski.
“It was special,” LaCombe said. “The group of guys over there was awesome and winning it was kind of the cherry on top. Something like that kind of motivates you, you want to keep winning. They have a special group already from that 4 Nations tournament last year, so just to be a part of that is awesome.”
LaCombe’s ability to play in all situations (power play, penalty kill, etc.) may have given him the edge over someone like Lane Hutson, a fellow left-hander who has been compiling some of the top offensive numbers among all defensemen in the NHL this season.
Both defensemen are capable of playing their off-side, though LaCombe has the edge in both height and weight. With the 6-foot-2 LaCombe replacing the 6-foot-4 Jones instead of the 5-foot-9 Hutson, it’s clear that this decision was based off the style of play that Guerin wants Team USA to have.
“For me, just doing what I can to help them,” LaCombe said on his potential role with the team. “Filling in anywhere they need, and just try to help the guys as best I can.”
“You watch the ‘Miracle’ movie and you see all the teams that've played before. Anytime you get to represent USA, it's a dream going true and special. I'm just really excited.”
