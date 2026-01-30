Rumor: Ducks "Out" on Panarin, Uninterested in Extension

“Panarin would like to have an extension as part of this. They’ve (Panarin and his agent) reached out to the Ducks. I think he was pretty interested. But I’ve heard Anaheim is not likely because the Ducks’ preference is not to do an extension right away,” Friedman said. “That they would like to see how the fit goes, potentially. That means it’s likely not going to happen there. That’s what I’ve heard as of last night (Jan. 28). And just a reminder, all of these things can kind of change.”