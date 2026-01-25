Rumor: Ducks among Teams "Looking Around" at Artemi Panarin Trade

On paper, a 35 to 40-year-old Artemi Panarin doesn’t quite align with the Ducks’ perceived “contending window,” as his best years are likely behind him. However, he’s produced 926 points (321-605=926) in 803 career NHL games and has scored over a point-per-game every season since his first two in the NHL (2015-16 and 2016-17), where he scored 77 and 74 points, respectively. On the last-place team in the Eastern Conference in 2025-26, he’s again tallied 56 points (19-37=56) in 51 games. Though he eventually will, it doesn’t seem like he’s slowing down just yet.