Takeaways from the Ducks 7-4 Loss to the Oilers

Defensive Zone Coverage: The Ducks have been a much improved team around their crease in d-zone coverage. However, they still get hung up when pucks move from a battle, low to high. The weak side winger is too quick to support and pressure the puck carrier at the strong side point, which leaves the weak side point open. If the puck gets to the opposite point, the now low strong side defensemen feel the need to leave the slot and pressure out high, creating a domino effect that can end with pucks in the back of the net as the other four defenders scramble to shift.