What's the Plan for Ducks Rookie Nikita Klepov?

The Ducks won their first two games against the Knights and Panthers, so it will be curious to see if the coaching staff decides to insert Klepov anywhere in the lineup. It’s too early to draw conclusions regarding Anaheim’s possession numbers just two games into the year, but sliding him into the middle six (or top nine), as presently constructed, would give the depth chart a boost beneath Carlsson, Sennecke, and Cutter Gauthier, who are driving the entirety of the early offense for the Ducks.