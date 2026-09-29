Anaheim Ducks Submit 2026-27 Season-Opening Roster

Roster cuts and critical injuries leave Anaheim relying on fresh faces and rookies as they finalize a cap-compliant lineup ahead of a high-stakes rematch in Las Vegas.
Initial cap-compliant NHL rosters were due on the eve of the 2026-27 season, Sept. 28, at 2 pm PST. The Anaheim Ducks submitted theirs, which currently includes 16 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders. They placed forward Troy Terry (hip) on Injured Non-Roster, as he’s expected to miss the first 2-3 months of the season, and defenseman Ian Moore (lower body) on Injured Reserve. Moore is 11 days into a 2-4 week estimated recovery time.
The day before rosters were submitted, the Ducks placed defenseman Travis Mitchell and goaltender Laurent Brossoit on waivers for purposes of reassignment to the San Diego Gulls of the AHL. Both cleared waivers on Monday and were assigned.
As noted, the Ducks’ roster includes 15 healthy forwards, one of whom is newly acquired AJ Greer, who only skated on the first day of training camp before sustaining an upper-body injury. He participated in the first portion of Monday’s practice in a red non-contact jersey.
Drew Helleson hasn’t played or practiced since he left the Ducks’ preseason opening game against the San Jose Sharks with a lower-body injury on Sept. 20.
With Terry, Moore, Greer, and Helleson presently unavailable, the Ducks have 14 healthy forwards and five healthy defensemen on the roster they submitted to the league, rendering it very much an initial “season-opening” roster and not an “opening night” roster. The landscape of the depth chart could be altered by the time the puck drops on their season on Friday, when they’ll head to Las Vegas for a rematch of their second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
After an offseason that included several previously significant roster pieces finding new homes, the roster the Ducks submitted on Monday includes four rookies (Judd Caulfield, Nikita Klepov, Roger McQueen, Tyson Hinds), three of whom (Caulfield, Klepov, McQueen) have yet to make their NHL debuts, and another player (Tristan Luneau) who has only played 14 career NHL games but just missed rookie eligibility due to playing six or more games in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.
Along with Greer, the Ducks roster also includes 2026 free agent additions Jeff Malott (30) and Nick Jensen (36), bringing the total number of roster players yet to wear a Ducks sweater in the regular season up to five.
In net, the Ducks are expected to run back the same tandem they ended the 2025-26 season with: starter Lukas Dostal and backup Ville Husso. Brossoit is the clear-cut third goalie in the Ducks’ organizational depth chart, and the likely first call-up should an injury in the crease occur.
The crux of the current roster as it pertains to the Ducks’ opening night in Las Vegas is the health statuses of Greer and Helleson. Both players are listed as “day-to-day,” with head coach Joel Quenneville stating both are aiming for an opening night return to game action. Both are eligible for placement on IR retroactively, meaning the team wouldn’t have to reassign anyone to the AHL if they intend to recall a player from San Diego.
If Greer is unavailable for Friday’s game, judging by Monday’s practice lines, all three of McQueen, Caulfield, and Klepov would likely make their NHL debuts. If Helleson isn’t available by Friday, the Ducks will likely recall a defenseman unless they intend to ice a rare 13F/5D lineup. Mitchell (nine career NHL games), Noah Warren (zero career NHL games), and Stian Solberg (zero career NHL games) are the defensemen most likely to get the nod, potentially adding yet another new face to the roster.
As stated, the Ducks’ opening night roster is an immense unknown at this point in time. The team will train off-ice on Tuesday, followed by back-to-back practices on Wednesday and Thursday, before flying to Vegas for Friday’s season opener.