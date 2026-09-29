Anaheim Ducks Submit 2026-27 Season-Opening Roster

With Terry, Moore, Greer, and Helleson presently unavailable, the Ducks have 14 healthy forwards and five healthy defensemen on the roster they submitted to the league, rendering it very much an initial “season-opening” roster and not an “opening night” roster. The landscape of the depth chart could be altered by the time the puck drops on their season on Friday, when they’ll head to Las Vegas for a rematch of their second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.