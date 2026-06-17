The NHL Buyout Window is now Open, Anaheim Ducks May Need to Use It

Former Ducks center Ryan Strome went through similar difficulties to Vatrano in 2025-26, and the Ducks were able to move him and the entirety of his $5 million AAV contract to the Calgary Flames at the trade deadline in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Vatrano had a higher ceiling than Strome did during the duo’s time together in Anaheim, and teams may believe they can recapture that magic. They’d have to be willing, however, to assume the responsibility of paying Vatrano through the year 2044.