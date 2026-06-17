The NHL Buyout Window is now Open, Anaheim Ducks May Need to Use It

With the salary cap finally tightening in Anaheim, Frank Vatrano’s plummeting production and hefty contract could make the veteran winger a prime candidate for a summer buyout.
Now that the Stanley Cup has been awarded, the NHL offseason is in full swing. The month-long window between now and mid-July is when the vast majority of business will be done prior to the 2026-27 season.
Trades have already taken place, the NHL Draft is less than two weeks away, and unrestricted free agency will soon follow. Between those marquee dates on the calendar, the NHL buyout window looms for players whose teams view them as having vastly underperformed relative to their contracts.
The NHL buyout window is now open, as it is over 48 hours following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final, and will run through June 30 at 5 PM EST.
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Anaheim Ducks are a competitive NHL team who is projected to at least threaten the $104 million salary cap ceiling. Cap hits are no longer irrelevant to the Ducks, and every dollar on the books will matter very soon.
When examining the Ducks’ cap sheet, one player jumps off the screen: Frank Vatrano. His production dropped off a cliff, and he had a difficult season in 2025-26, on and off the ice.
Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek typically holds the meat of his contract negotiations for the offseason, but on Jan. 5, 2025, he extended Vatrano on a creative three-year deal. Vatrano was in the middle of his third straight 20-goal season for the Ducks, a year removed from a 37-goal All-Star campaign in 2023-24, and had become an identity piece for the organization as they were attempting to put the finishing touches on an extended, painful rebuild.
Vatrano’s deal is worth a total of $18 million, but due to ten years of deferred money ($900k annually between 2035 and 2044), his yearly cap hit dropped from $6 million to $4.57 million. The deal includes a seven-team NTC.
Vatrano was Verbeek’s first UFA signing after he took the job in 2022, and Vatrano outperformed expectations in an elevated role due to the Ducks’ lack of talent and rebuild timeline. Following 2025’s hiring of Joel Quenneville as Anaheim’s next head coach, Vatrano had a difficult time carving a role in the newly implemented system, was injured for a stretch with a fracture in his shoulder, and stepped away from the team for personal reasons.
His final stat line for 2025-26 included just nine points (5-4=9) in 50 games, and he served as a healthy scratch for multiple games, including the Ducks’ entire two-round, 12-game playoff run. It’s safe to question Vatrano’s future with the Ducks.
If Vatrano were to be bought out during the current window, his cap hit would drop to $571,189 for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons, and would be $2 million in 2028-29 and 2029-30. Vatrano would receive $8 million of the $12 million in remaining money he’s owed on the contract.
The possibility remains that the Ducks simply keep Vatrano and allow him to work past the issues he faced in 2025-26. There’s also the possibility that they are able to trade him. The 2026 NHL unrestricted free agency class is notoriously weak, the salary cap continues to rise, and teams will likely attempt to improve their teams via the trade market.
Former Ducks center Ryan Strome went through similar difficulties to Vatrano in 2025-26, and the Ducks were able to move him and the entirety of his $5 million AAV contract to the Calgary Flames at the trade deadline in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Vatrano had a higher ceiling than Strome did during the duo’s time together in Anaheim, and teams may believe they can recapture that magic. They’d have to be willing, however, to assume the responsibility of paying Vatrano through the year 2044.
The next few weeks will be very telling when examining the immediate and long-term future of the Anaheim Ducks. This is a pivotal offseason following their first success in nearly a decade, and a buyout may unfortunately be seen as necessary.
The last time the Ducks bought out a player was when they bought out the final two years of former cornerstone forward Corey Perry’s eight-year deal on June 19, 2019.