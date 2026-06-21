2025-26 Anaheim Ducks: By the Numbers, Part 5

Washe is in the final year of a two-year contract that he signed with the Ducks last August. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season and have arbitration rights. As of now, the expectation is that he will begin the 2026-27 season as the Ducks’ fourth line center. He was also used heavily on the penalty kill as the season progressed, with his knack for winning faceoffs being heavily valued.