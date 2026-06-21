2025-26 Anaheim Ducks: By the Numbers, Part 5

Recapping the 2025-26 season for Nathan Gaucher, Tim Washe, Nik Brouillard, Ross Johnston, Beckett Sennecke, Eric Nilson, Noah Warren, Nico Myatovic and Stian Solberg.
The Ducks' 2025-26 season has been over for just over a month and with the 2026 NHL Entry Draft just around the corner, it feels like a good time to start recapping this past season for each player in the organization.
Today's edition of 'By the Numbers' will feature players who wore Nos. 41-50 this season.
Nathan Gaucher
After playing in almost 200 AHL games, Gaucher finally got the call to the NHL at the end of the regular season. He appeared in three games and while he didn’t get much ice time due to his limited role on the fourth line, he showed that he should probably be in the NHL as a full-time depth option next season.
More of a defensive stalwart than an offensive dynamo, Gaucher spent most of his third professional season in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls. He found himself in a middle-6 role as head coach Matt McIlvane’s choice to center the Gulls’ checking line. He set a new career high with 29 points in 62 games, scored his first professional hat trick and also spent time on the Gulls’ penalty kill.
Gaucher has battled injuries throughout his pro career, which has stalled his development slightly. But his call-up this past season was a nice reward for the work that he’s done over the past three seasons. Capable of playing on the wing in addition to down the middle, Gaucher could slide into the hole left by Jansen Harkins, should the Ducks decide not to bring him back.
Tim Washe
Washe joined the Ducks late last season, signing with them right after winning an NCAA Championship with Western Michigan. He appeared in the final two games of the 2024-25 NHL season.
After being one of the final training camp cuts, Washe spent the first three months of the season with the Gulls, putting up 27 points in 36 games. He was named an AHL All Star and represented the Gulls at the AHL All-Star Game in Rockford alongside goaltender Calle Clang.
Washe was recalled by the Ducks in January, filling the role of fourth line center while Leo Carlsson recovered from Morel-Lavallée surgery. He scored his first NHL goal on Jan. 16 in a 3-2 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings and never returned to the AHL, finding a role as the Ducks’ fourth line center even after players like Carlsson and Mikael Granlund returned from injury.
In the playoffs, Washe, along with Jeff Viel and Ian Moore was tasked with keeping Connor McDavid off the scoresheet. The unorthodox line fared quite well in their expedition, too, though perhaps it can be argued that McDavid wasn’t at full health. But who is during the playoffs?
Washe is in the final year of a two-year contract that he signed with the Ducks last August. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season and have arbitration rights. As of now, the expectation is that he will begin the 2026-27 season as the Ducks’ fourth line center. He was also used heavily on the penalty kill as the season progressed, with his knack for winning faceoffs being heavily valued.
Nik Brouillard
Now the Gulls’ all-time leader in games played, Brouillard returned to San Diego after stops in Hartford and Coachella Valley. Brouillard also became the all-time leader in goals scored among Gulls defensemen. On top of all of that, he was also chosen to represent Team Canada at the Spengler Cup, where he put up two points in three games and was named to the Spengler Cup All-Star Team.
A versatile player, Brouillard set the blueprint for Ian Moore, able to rotate between forward and defense. Brouillard didn’t spend as much time on the wing this past season as he had previously, though, primarily suiting up as a defenseman on the Gulls’ bottom pair.
With his AHL-only deal expiring this summer, it would make sense for both parties to reunite for another season. The Gulls recently signed captain Ryan Carpenter to a one-year extension, bringing back an experienced veteran. Brouillard would provide the same qualities.
Ross Johnston
If this is the end of Johnston’s tenure with the Ducks, then what a run it’s been. General manager Pat Verbeek claimed him off waivers from the New York Islanders during preseason in 2023. His acquisition at the time was a puzzling one, but did add forward depth with players like Brock McGinn injured at the time.
While Johnston’s physicality and size made him a nasty customer, his lack of foot speed didn’t fare very well at times in Greg Cronin’s man-to-man defensive scheme. He often drew the ire of Ducks fans, who called for other players to fill his spot in the lineup.
Johnston was much more of a spectator during his second season with the Ducks, playing in just 43 games due to healthy scratches and two separate injuries. But he did play alongside Cutter Gauthier early in his rookie season, when Cronin wanted Gauthier to focus on getting back to basics. Mason McTavish also had a stint on the fourth line alongside Johnston for similar purposes.
With Joel Quenneville entering the picture this past season as the new head coach, Johnston once again got the first crack of being on the fourth line. But contrary to the previous two seasons, he was sprinkling in some offense alongside his physicality and the occasional fight.
He picked up his first career Gordie Howe hat trick in October in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators, collecting three points that night. He had two multi-point efforts this past season and set a new career high in assists (11) and points (14). A lower-body injury prematurely ended his regular season in March, but he returned for the playoffs, drawing in against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Johnston is a pending UFA and it’s unclear whether he’ll be returning. Quenneville and Verbeek do seem to like his grit, physicality and overall nastiness. But Johnston is also 32 and his play style doesn’t necessarily hold up well as players age.
Beckett Sennecke
Sennecke was one of the Ducks’ top performers this season. It was unclear at the start whether he would remain with the Ducks all season long, but he quickly put that notion to bed. He was the beneficiary of Ryan Strome suffering an oblique injury just before the season opener, being elevated to the second line after spending most of training camp on the fourth line.
60 points was good enough for third among all Ducks skaters in 2025-26, third in Calder Trophy voting and a spot on the NHL All-Rookie team. Sennecke became the eighth NHL All-Rookie Team selection in franchise history, joining Cutter Gauthier, Trevor Zegras, John Gibson, Hampus Lindholm, Frederik Anderson, Bobby Ryan and Paul Kariya.
Sennecke isn’t short of confidence, attempting crafty moves whenever he can. Sometimes, those moves would be performed recklessly, leading to turnovers and scoring chances against. It’s a situation that isn’t unfamiliar for many young players trying to make their mark in the league. Quenneville benched Sennecke at various points throughout the season, with Sennecke understanding that there’s a time and a place for these moves.
With Troy Terry expected to be out until December while recovering from hip impingement surgery and a torn labrum, Sennecke is one of the players who will be relied upon to shoulder the load. Depending on what offseason moves the Ducks make, Quenneville might even opt to stack his top line with Gauthier, Carlsson and Sennecke.
Eric Nilson
The Ducks selected Nilson in the second round of last year's draft. He spent the past season in the NCAA with Michigan State, playing mostly on the second line with Nashville Predators prospect Ryker Lee.
A defensively responsible player, it was difficult for Nilson to consistently generate his own offense during his first collegiate season. He had just 11 points in 35 games, but also missed time while competing for Sweden in the World Juniors. He had three points in seven games at the tournament, helping Sweden win gold for the first time since 2012.
With Michigan State's No. 1 center Charlie Stramel now signed to the Minnesota Wild, there is an opportunity for Nilson to grab more ice time. 2024 fourth overall pick Cayden Lindstrom, who would be Nilson’s main competition, didn’t fare much better than him in 2025-26, putting up just 10 points in 31 games.
Another offseason full of strength and conditioning should allow Nilson to have a much more productive season offensively in 2026-27.
Noah Warren
It’s been slow-going for Warren, whose development has been plagued by injuries. He’s played 60 games in consecutive seasons, which is encouraging, though most of his playing time this season came on the Gulls’ bottom pair.
Warren is the protypical stay-at-home defenseman, using his size and length to negate opposing opportunities before they can develop. His speed and agility while defending the rush has improved since his arrival in San Diego, which has turned him into a reliable defender. He isn’t going to shock anyone with his offensive abilities, but he did manage 12 points this past season.
Though the Ducks’ right-hand side of defense is a bit in flux right now with John Carlson departing and Jacob Trouba and Radko Gudas also potentially on their way out, it’s difficult to imagine Warren having a spot on the Ducks next season, at least right away. He’ll have to beat out the likes of Ian Moore, Drew Helleson and Tristan Luneau, who all have NHL experience.
But with Luneau expected to be in the NHL full-time next season, Warren will likely slide into a top-4 role with the Gulls and be able to prove that he is getting closer to deserving an NHL call-up.
Nico Myatovic
Myatovic’s offensive ceiling probably isn’t as high as most guys who are drafted where he was (33rd overall). He’s scored 19 points in consecutive seasons, his first two as a professional. Where he thrives the most is defensively and on the forecheck. Alongside Gaucher and Judd Caulfield, the trio was relied upon to be a defensively stout line. Myatovic also spent plenty of time on the Gulls’ penalty kill.
He’s still a couple of years away from an NHL call-up, thought his play style would be complementary to the likes of Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier and Beckett Sennecke. A puck hound who can forecheck well, recover pucks and feed high-level playmakers is exactly the type of player you need on a team with Stanley Cup aspirations. Just ask the Carolina Hurricanes.
Whoever the Gulls’ next head coach is may be able to find an expanded role for Myatovic, who spent time on the top line at various points of the season.
Stian Solberg
In his first full season in North America, Solberg logged big minutes on the left side of the Gulls’ defense. He spent most of the season as part of the top-4, playing alongside both Roland McKeown and Tristan Luneau. He had 24 points in 71 games and racked up 102 penalty minutes.
Solberg’s trademark physicality was on display all season, which became a double-edged sword at times if he decided to go out of his way to finish a thundering hit and inadvertently pulled himself out of position.
For as promising as Solberg has already looked, especially recently in the IIHF World Championship, the Ducks can afford to be patient with his development. Jackson LaCombe mans the helm on the left side of the Ducks’ defense, followed by the likes of Pavel Mintyukov and Olen Zellweger. Tyson Hinds received a late-season call-up and showed that he could be an NHL regular next season as well.
Solberg will likely begin next season with the Gulls again, logging heavy minutes as one of their top left-handed options. Injuries can come at any time, so it’s possible that he sees NHL action at some point next season. But it seems unlikely for now.
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