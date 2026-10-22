How Much have the Ducks Missed Ryan Poehling?

Wingers and defensemen will also need to shoulder some of the load on the defensive side of the puck as well. Wingers will have to quell the instinct to fly the zone as quickly to shorten the distance needed for outlet passes from the previously mentioned young blueline. The defensemen will need to improve their outlet quality by either evading oncoming forechecks with greater frequency, making more properly weighted rims, or resorting to chips and/or high flips into the neutral zone to “punt” pucks further up ice. If they elect for more chips and high flips, forwards can fly the zone with regularity, but will need to win more ensuing puck battles in those locations.