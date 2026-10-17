Takeaways from the Ducks 4-2 Loss to the Bruins

Klepov was able to display aspects of why the Ducks decided to make the trade to draft him and eventually decide to have him start the season in the NHL. He was smart, tenacious, and manipulative with the puck on his stick and cycling. He found Carlsson in space multiple times, unlocking a bit of Carlsson’s cycle potential, and seemed to generate quality opportunities at will, especially from below the dots. His composure and dictation were far beyond what is expected from a young rookie in his second career game.