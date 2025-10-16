Boston Bruins Morning Skate Lines: Hampus Lindholm Remains Out Against Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins are on the road for a late-night game against the Vegas Golden Knights that'll begin just after 10 o'clock on the East Coast.

The Bruins come off a narrow 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday afternoon, Boston's first loss of the season.

Jeremy Swayman gets the nod for the B's, starting his third game of the season. Swayman is 2-0-0 with a .966 save percentage and a 1.00 goals against average.

Hampus Lindholm did not play in that game, and while he is skating with the team, he will not play in a third-straight game. Jordan Harris remains in the lineup.

Elsewhere, the Bruins are making their first change to the forward group with Jeffrey Viel set to make his season debut, while Marat Khusnutdinov will be scratched.

It's an intriguing switch, but one that stylistically makes sense. Khusnutdinov has more skill than jam, while Viel plays a very heavy, reliable game that makes perfect sense for the fourth line.

Here's how the full group looks tonight, courtesy of team reporter Belle Fraser:

Forwards:

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha - Casey Mittelstadt - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont

Jeffrey Viel - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Extras: Marat Khusnutdinov, John Beecher

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Harris - Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju

Extra: Hampus Lindholm

Jeremy Swayman Starts.