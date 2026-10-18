BREAKING: Zacha Injured, Zadorov Healthy Scratched Against Kings

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] may have won\nfour straight games\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/watch-frederic-brunet-pots-first-nhl-goal-hagens-tees-up-poitras-as-youth-hunts-ducks],\nbut that doesn't stop Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm from trying to make the\nteam the best it can be.\n\nSturm has made the incredibly bold decision to healthy scratch defenseman Nikita\nZadorov tonight against the Los Angeles Kings.\n\nZadorov, 31, is in the third year of a six-year contract worth $5 million\nannually.\n\nZadorov has three assists in the team's first 8 games, but has taken a whopping\n29 minutes worth of penalties in just those 8 games.\n\nNotably, Zadorov took two consecutive minor penalties on the same play last\nnight against the Anaheim Ducks\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/watch-frederic-brunet-pots-first-nhl-goal-hagens-tees-up-poitras-as-youth-hunts-ducks].\n\n\n\nPregame, Sturm told the media, including NESN's Adam Pellerin\n[https://x.com/adampellerin/status/2111604218637541745?s=20], that those\npenalties are a direct cause for the healthy scratch. He totaled three minor\npenalties in Anaheim last night.\n\nJonathan Aspirot enters the lineup for the Bruins in place of Zadorov.\n\nThe news doesn't stop there for the Bruins.\n\nBad news has emerged regarding Pavel Zacha.\n\nZacha left Friday night's game with an upper-body injury. Sturm ruled out Zacha\nfor Saturday's game against the Kings.\n\nThere is no word on the severity of the injury, nor how long it may keep Zacha\nout of the lineup.\n\nFraser Minten will center Boston's top line, with Matthew Poitras moving up to\ncenter the Bruins' second line.\n\nSean Kuraly reenters the lineup, returning to the fourth line.\n\nJeremy Swayman starts in goal.\n\nBruins Confirmed Lineup:\n\nForwards:\n\nMorgan Geekie - Fraser Minten - David Pastrnak\n\nMarat Khusnutdinov - Matthew Poitras - JJ Peterka\n\nCasey Mittelstadt - Elias Lindholm - James Hagens\n\nTanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic\n\nDefense:\n\nHampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy\n\nJonathan Aspirot - Will Borgen\n\nFrederic Brunet - Mason Lohrei\n\nStarting Goalie:\n\nJeremy Swayman