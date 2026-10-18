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BREAKING: Zacha Injured, Zadorov Healthy Scratched Against Kings

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Russell Macias
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Oct 18, 2026 12:03 AM

The Boston Bruins may have won four straight games, but that doesn't stop Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm from trying to make the team the best it can be.

Sturm has made the incredibly bold decision to healthy scratch defenseman Nikita Zadorov tonight against the Los Angeles Kings.

Zadorov, 31, is in the third year of a six-year contract worth $5 million annually.

Zadorov has three assists in the team's first 8 games, but has taken a whopping 29 minutes worth of penalties in just those 8 games.

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Notably, Zadorov took two consecutive minor penalties on the same play last night against the Anaheim Ducks.

Pregame, Sturm told the media, including NESN's Adam Pellerin, that those penalties are a direct cause for the healthy scratch. He totaled three minor penalties in Anaheim last night.

Jonathan Aspirot enters the lineup for the Bruins in place of Zadorov.

The news doesn't stop there for the Bruins.

Bad news has emerged regarding Pavel Zacha.

Zacha left Friday night's game with an upper-body injury. Sturm ruled out Zacha for Saturday's game against the Kings.

There is no word on the severity of the injury, nor how long it may keep Zacha out of the lineup.

Fraser Minten will center Boston's top line, with Matthew Poitras moving up to center the Bruins' second line.

Sean Kuraly reenters the lineup, returning to the fourth line.

Jeremy Swayman starts in goal.

Bruins Confirmed Lineup:

Forwards:

Morgan Geekie - Fraser Minten - David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov - Matthew Poitras - JJ Peterka

Casey Mittelstadt - Elias Lindholm - James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy

Jonathan Aspirot - Will Borgen

Frederic Brunet - Mason Lohrei

Starting Goalie:

Jeremy Swayman

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