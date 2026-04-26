Bruins Confirmed Game 4 Lineup: Surprise GTD

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins (1-2) get their chance to even the series against the Buffalo Sabres (2-1) Sunday afternoon inside TD Garden.
After a long two days off, the Bruins get set to host the Sabres, in a massive game in this opening round best-of-seven.
The Bruins have lost four consecutive home playoff games, with their last victory being a Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Bruins lost three straight (Games 3, 4, and 6) against the Florida Panthers before dropping Game 3 against the Sabres on Thursday.
Bruins Coach Marco Sturm has made two lineup changes, with Mason Lohrei and James Hagens becoming healthy scratches, while Lukas Reichel and Jordan Harris return to the lineup.
There is an undisclosed defenseman with a lingering injury considered a game-time decision (rumored to be Nikita Zadorov), but no changes come of it.
Jeremy Swayman starts for Boston, while Alex Lyon gets the net for Buffalo.
Full Bruins Lineup:
Forwards:
Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson
Lukas Reichel - Fraser Minten - Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic
Defense & Starting Goalie:
Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm - Jordan Harris
Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman