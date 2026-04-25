Bruins Make Two Shocking Lineup Changes For Game 4

The Boston Bruins (1-2) cannot afford to sit on their hands any longer, with their season virtually hanging in the balance.
As such, Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm has pulled the trigger on two huge lineup changes ahead of Game 4, with the Bruins staring down a potential 3-1 series deficit to the Buffalo Sabres with a loss on Sunday afternoon.
Despite the top line's poor showing in Game 3, Sturm opted to keep Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, and David Pastrnak together.
The elite second line of Viktor Arvidsson, Pavel Zacha, and Casey Mittelstadt remains in place as well.
The changes begin on line three. Rookie star James Hagens will be scratched for Game 4, after he had a rather poor showing in Games 2 and 3.
While Hagens continues to have an immensely bright future and has shown elite flashes, this series hasn't gone super well for him. The Sabres' physicality has been a huge factor, especially against the young Hagens.
Lukas Reichel, who has elite speed and skill with a bit more size, will be inserted into the lineup for Game 4.
It'll be Reichel's first-career playoff game.
The fourth line, Boston's most consistent thus far, will not have any changes.
Defensively is where the jaw-dropping roster switch happens.
Jonathan Aspirot and Charlie McAvoy remain together.
However, Mason Lohrei, after a truly poor showing in Game 3, will be healthy-scratched for Game 4 at home.
Most would expect Henri Jokiharju to come in for Lohrei. Instead, Jordan Harris will be the one inserted into the lineup.
Harris has played eight total NHL games this season, and only three since October 21. He's played quite well when he's played, but this is a massive gamble from Sturm.
It'll be Harris' first career playoff game, and his 9th game of the season with the Bruins.
Nikita Zadorov and Andrew Peeke remain in and on a pairing for Game 4.
Full Bruins Lines:
Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson
Lukas Reichel - Fraser Minten - Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic
Defense & Goalies:
Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm - Jordan Harris
Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Extras:
James Hagens - Mikey Eyssimont - Alex Steeves
Mason Lohrei - Henri Jokiharju