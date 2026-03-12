Bruins Gameday Notes: Pastrnak + Wife Have Child, Pastrnak Expected To Play; One Lineup Change

The Bruins will look to win their 14th-straight game at home. The Bruins have also won eight-straight games at TD Garden against San Jose. The Sharks' last victory in Boston came all the way back in November 2015.
Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton both had three points in a 5–4 Sharks win. Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Loui Eriksson, and Tyler Randell scored the goals for Boston.
Safe to say, it's been a long time since the Sharks won in Boston.
For Boston, David Pastrnak did not skate this morning for the best of reasons. His wife gave birth to a daughter.
The only lineup change from Tuesday is Alex Steeves enters the lineup for Mikey Eyssimont.
Jeremy Swayman once again starts in goal.
Projected Bruins Lineup:
Forwards:
Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson