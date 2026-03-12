Logo
cover image

Bruins Gameday Notes: Pastrnak + Wife Have Child, Pastrnak Expected To Play; One Lineup Change

Russell Macias
3h
featured
538Members·3,902Posts
RussellMacias@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Boston Bruins host Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks tonight in Boston, with puck drop scheduled for just after 7 o'clock.

The Bruins will look to win their 14th-straight game at home. The Bruins have also won eight-straight games at TD Garden against San Jose. The Sharks' last victory in Boston came all the way back in November 2015.

Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton both had three points in a 5–4 Sharks win. Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Loui Eriksson, and Tyler Randell scored the goals for Boston.

Safe to say, it's been a long time since the Sharks won in Boston.

For Boston, David Pastrnak did not skate this morning for the best of reasons. His wife gave birth to a daughter.

The only lineup change from Tuesday is Alex Steeves enters the lineup for Mikey Eyssimont. 

Jeremy Swayman once again starts in goal.

Projected Bruins Lineup:

Forwards:

Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Morgan Geekie - Fraser Minten - Alex Steeves

Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

