Logo
Boston Bruins
Powered by Roundtable
Bruins Gameday Updates: Aspirot OUT, Korpisalo Starts Vs Predators cover image

Bruins Gameday Updates: Aspirot OUT, Korpisalo Starts Vs Predators

Russell Macias
2h
Partner
527Members·3,865Posts
RussellMacias@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Russell Macias
2h
Updated at Mar 5, 2026, 18:31
Partner

Don't let all the trade speculation fool you, the Boston Bruins still have a hockey game to play tonight!

The B's take on the Nashville Predators in the Music City tonight, with puck drop coming just after 7 o'clock on the East Coast.

The Bruins will be without Jonathan Aspirot, which is a major blow to the team. When Aspirot has played 17+ minutes, the Bruins are 14-3-2, an astounding figure. When Aspirot has simply played in the game at all, the Bruins have gone 28-8-4.

Without Aspirot, the Bruins have gone a brutal 6-13-1. 

Jordan Harris makes his return to the lineup in place of Aspirot. It's his first in the AHL since October 21, when he suffered a lower-body injury and missed months of time.

In net, Jeremy Swayman receives the night off, as the red-hot Joonas Korpisalo starts in net for the Bruins. 

(Lineup news via Jim McBride of The Boston Globe)

There are no other expected changes for the Bruins.

Bruins Projected Lines:

Forwards:

Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Mikey Eyssimont - Fraser Minten - Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Jordan Harris - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Game DayPlayersLatest News