Bruins Gameday Updates: Aspirot OUT, Korpisalo Starts Vs Predators

The B's take on the Nashville Predators in the Music City tonight, with puck drop coming just after 7 o'clock on the East Coast.
The Bruins will be without Jonathan Aspirot, which is a major blow to the team. When Aspirot has played 17+ minutes, the Bruins are 14-3-2, an astounding figure. When Aspirot has simply played in the game at all, the Bruins have gone 28-8-4.
Without Aspirot, the Bruins have gone a brutal 6-13-1.
Jordan Harris makes his return to the lineup in place of Aspirot. It's his first in the AHL since October 21, when he suffered a lower-body injury and missed months of time.
In net, Jeremy Swayman receives the night off, as the red-hot Joonas Korpisalo starts in net for the Bruins.