Bruins One Key To Do-Or-Die Game 6

BOSTON -- It's tense inside TD Garden, with the Boston Bruins (2-3) staring down a potential elimination against the Buffalo Sabres (3-2) Friday night in Boston.
The Bruins enter having lost five-straight home playoff games, including having their season end inside TD Garden back in 2024 against the Florida Panthers, also a Game 6 defeat.
The Bruins won Game 5 in a spirited 2-1 overtime victory in Buffalo to save their season, thanks to a David Pastrnak overtime winner.
The win came in Boston's best performance of the series, limiting the Sabres to just 26 shots on goal throughout the near-70 minutes of play.
That's the number one, must-have, slam-dunk key for the Bruins to win Game 6.
It sounds incredibly simple, but chance prevention comes at a premium. Game 5 was the first time Boston held the Sabres below 30 shots on goal.
Buffalo posted 35+ shots in three of the first five games this series, making life as busy and miserable as possible for Jeremy Swayman.
If Boston can limit Buffalo's shots, it limits everything the Sabres can do offensively. So much of Buffalo's offense this series has been built off long stretches of possession, withering down Boston and Swayman until they had no defense left.
Game 4's humiliation saw Buffalo pepper 19 shots on goal, along with four goals on Swayman in the first period, crushing the Bruins and taking out their crowd.
Game 3 saw a similar story, just with no goals. Buffalo rifled 15 shots on the net before the first frame ended, a barrage of opportunities that Swayman denied any goals to come from.
Boston's identity all year was based on stout defending. The Bruins need to play that style to give themselves the best chance to win.
Everything they do offensively and in transition is born out of their defense.