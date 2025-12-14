Bruins Lineup For Sunday Evening Matchup Against Quinn Hughes, Wild

The Boston Bruins conclude their three-game road trip against Central Division foes tonight against the Minnesota Wild.

The story will not be about the Bruins. Quinn Hughes makes his Wild debut, after his shocking trade dominated headlines on Friday.

As for the Bruins, Viktor Arvidsson and Jonathan Aspirot remain out after suffering injuries Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

Thursday featured the return of Charlie McAvoy, as the Bruins won a fourth-straight game by three or more goals.

With a win, Boston moves to the top of the Atlantic Division ahead of a five-game home stand before Christmas.

By now, there are no lingering questions about whether the Bruins are for real. This is a very good team, one that can go deep in the playoffs.

Tonight even without Arvidsson and Aspirot, the Bruins have strong depth. Jeremy Swayman starts in net.

Here's Boston's full lineup:

Forwards:

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Marat Khusnutdinov

Alex Steeves - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei - Victor Soderstrom

Jeremy Swayman